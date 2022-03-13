Fun With Kids: Sakura display with tokidoki, free bubble art workshop, picture book on vaccinations

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Visit: Sakura floral display at Gardens by the Bay

Gardens by the Bay's well-loved sakura floral display is back for the seventh consecutive year at the Flower Dome.

This time, characters from Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand tokidoki are joining the cherry blossom-viewing party.

As you take in the beautiful sight of the Japanese flowers, you will also spot tokidoki's magical Unicornos - Fubuki, Ichiyo, Haru & Harumi, Yoshino and Sakurako - as well as characters such as Donutella.

Check the Gardens by the Bay's Facebook and Telegram for updates if you want to time your visit for the peak bloom.

Also, dress warmly as the temperature in the Flower Dome has been lowered for the duration of the sakura floral display, which will run till April 3.

Usual admission charges to Flower Dome apply.

For more information, go to Gardens by the Bay's website.

Join: Free bubble art workshop at Wild Wild Wet