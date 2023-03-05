Fun With Kids: Rock-climbing at Changi Airport, trampoline classes, SuperKitties on Disney+

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Bond: Changi Airport’s new sports attraction
Another indoor climbing facility has launched – this time, at Changi Airport Terminal 3.
The sport has grown popular in recent years, with no fewer than 40 climbing gyms in Singapore.
Climb@T3, which opened on Saturday, welcomes climbers of all skill levels and even kids from as young as two years old.
The little ones can build their confidence on a 2.5m-high boulder wall, while adults and children from four years old can hone their skills on an 8m-high wall, which spans the terminal’s Basements 2 and 3.
Choose from more than 20 climbing routes with varying difficulty levels.
The facility and guided programmes are managed by The Rock School Singapore, which has outlets at Bedok Community Centre and Our Tampines Hub.
Until Friday, enjoy promotional prices of up to 30 per cent off all packages – an unguided session now costs $15, for instance. Children below 13 years old need to be supervised by adults.
Bookings can be made at www.climbt3.sg.
Programmes for those with special needs are also available on an ad-hoc basis, and will be led by trained staff.
Work out: Fun on a mini trampoline
Indoor playground The Polliwogs is partnering social enterprise Jumping Singapore to run an eight-week trampoline programme for kids from five to eight years old.
The low-impact cardio exercise on a mini trampoline is said to help strengthen one’s stamina and muscles as well as improve coordination.
The Agility Jumping Kids classes are on Saturdays at 10am, from March 11 to April 29, at The Polliwogs’ VivoCity outlet.
The package, which comprises eight 60-minute playground passes for kids, costs $350. Sign up at str.sg/ikN2.
Over at Sentosa, it is also offering trampoline lessons for children aged four to 10 in Palawan Green.
Join the trainers from fitness service provider ABvolution on March 15 at 5pm and March 18 at 8am.
Each session costs $15, but you have to register for the free Sentosa Islander membership first. For details, go to islandhappenings.sentosa.com.sg/Activity/Islanderkids.
Watch: SuperKitties on Disney+
Move aside, puppy heroes. The animated world now has four superhero kittens – Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy – to help villains right their wrongs.
At the same time, they are on a mission to transform Kittydale into a more caring and “pawesome” place.
Now streaming on Disney+, the series also imparts important messages of kindness, empathy, friendship, resilience and problem-solving.