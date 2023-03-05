Fun With Kids: Rock-climbing at Changi Airport, trampoline classes, SuperKitties on Disney+

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bond: Changi Airport’s new sports attraction

Another indoor climbing facility has launched – this time, at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

The sport has grown popular in recent years, with no fewer than 40 climbing gyms in Singapore.

Climb@T3, which opened on Saturday, welcomes climbers of all skill levels and even kids from as young as two years old.