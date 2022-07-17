Fun With Kids: Racial Harmony Day events, new Mickey Mouse show, book about neighbourly kindness

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Watch: The Wonderful Summer Of Mickey Mouse

In their eagerness to catch the annual Summer Spectacular fireworks show, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy end up destroying the stage accidentally. Now, they have to work together to produce an amazing event for their friends and neighbours.

The Wonderful Summer Of Mickey Mouse has a nostalgic art style that will remind viewers of Mickey's 1928 beginnings, but it is a new 23-minute original animated show for Disney+.

It is also the third of a four-part special based on the seasons. The winter- and spring-themed episodes were released on the streaming platform earlier this year.

Bond: Racial Harmony Day open house celebrations