Fun With Kids: Night luge with music, Pongal activities

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Night luge with music
Ready for a dose of adrenaline with your kids on Friday and Saturday evenings?
Take a luge cart and zip down the illuminated tracks at Skyline Luge in Sentosa. The experiences on both days, from 7 to 9pm, are now heightened with pumping music.
Currently, you get Coldplay’s hits playing in the background, ahead of the British rock band’s six sold-out shows here at the National Stadium later in January.
These Ride The Beat sessions will introduce various monthly musical themes and DJ collaborations throughout the year.
The 19-year-old Luge attraction in Singapore, which originated from New Zealand, is the first offshoot to add music to the experience.
Tickets for Ride The Beat, which include three rounds of luge rides and chairlift Skyrides, cost $36 an adult or a child (at least six years old and at least 110cm tall). Kids who do not meet these age and height requirements can get the child-doubling tickets at $12 to ride in tandem with an adult.
To take the Skyride accompanied by an adult, children have to be at least 85cm tall.
Find out more at str.sg/nndN
Pongal activities for all
The Indian Heritage Centre will be abuzz with activities on Jan 13 and 14 as it welcomes visitors to celebrate Pongal with the Tamil community.
The four-day Hindu harvest festival, which falls on Jan 15 to 18 in 2024, is a celebration to thank Mother Nature for providing food. It is also an opportunity to strengthen family ties.
During the weekend’s Pongal Open House at the heritage centre, you can look forward to free cultural performances, henna, craft stations and more.
On Jan 13 from 1 to 5pm, learn how to play Indian traditional games such as pallankuzhi, thayam and aadu puli.
Pongal is also the name of a traditional festival dish made with rice and milk. Take the chance to sample it at the event with your kids from noon to 1pm.
For details about the open house, go to str.sg/f4Up
Guinness World Records 2024 book
Nothing is bizarre or impossible, if the 2,638 achievements featured in Guinness World Records 2024 are anything to go by.
Imagine an ox that stands at 1.87m tall. Tommy, a 13-year-old Brown Swiss from Massachusetts in the United States, now holds the title of tallest steer.
Then there is Dubai’s Alantis Aquaventure, which boasts the record of the world’s most waterslides – 50 – in a waterpark.
This latest annual book edition introduces an under-16s category to highlight young talent, such as Australian drummer Pritish A.R. He was 11 years old in December 2021 when he became the world’s fastest drummer, playing 2,370 drum beats in one minute.
Your kids will be amused and amazed by the fun facts. Challenge them to spot mentions of Singaporeans in the book.
The hardcover book retails for $45.37 at major bookstores.