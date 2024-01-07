Fun With Kids: Night luge with music, Pongal activities

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Night luge with music

Ready for a dose of adrenaline with your kids on Friday and Saturday evenings?

Take a luge cart and zip down the illuminated tracks at Skyline Luge in Sentosa. The experiences on both days, from 7 to 9pm, are now heightened with pumping music.

Currently, you get Coldplay’s hits playing in the background, ahead of the British rock band’s six sold-out shows here at the National Stadium later in January.

These Ride The Beat sessions will introduce various monthly musical themes and DJ collaborations throughout the year.

The 19-year-old Luge attraction in Singapore, which originated from New Zealand, is the first offshoot to add music to the experience.

Tickets for Ride The Beat, which include three rounds of luge rides and chairlift Skyrides, cost $36 an adult or a child (at least six years old and at least 110cm tall). Kids who do not meet these age and height requirements can get the child-doubling tickets at $12 to ride in tandem with an adult.

To take the Skyride accompanied by an adult, children have to be at least 85cm tall.

Find out more at str.sg/nndN

Pongal activities for all