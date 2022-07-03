Fun With Kids: New dinosaur-themed indoor playground, Disney+ animated series Baymax!, graphic novel

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Play: New dinosaur-themed park at Marina Square

Ride on an animatronic pachyrhinosaurus, climb a Tree-cera-top treehouse playground and have a spinning good time on the Hatchling Eggs-plorer ride.

The new Roarrr! Dinosaur Adventure Park at Marina Square mall opened on July 1 and runs till Sept 25. It takes over the site of The World Of Nickelodeon Singapore, the previous themed pop-up playground.

Ticket prices start at $25 and are available on the Sistic website.

Choose from four sessions daily - 10am and 1.30, 4 and 6.30pm. Kids 12 years old and below must be accompanied by an adult.

The company behind this dinosaur-themed park also operates Let's Play@D'Marquee, a pop-up indoor play area at Downtown East.

It has been extended till Aug 9 and added new attractions: a choo choo train, six-seater virtual-reality ride and King Kong robots. You can enjoy longer playtime here now, from 100 to 150 minutes. Ticket prices start at $25 and can be booked here.

Watch: Disney+ animated series Baymax!