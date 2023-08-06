Fun With Kids: National Day fun at National Museum, Mint Museum of Toys

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bond: National Day fun at National Museum

Catch the National Day Parade (NDP) in an outdoor live stream and join other free activities at the National Museum of Singapore on Wednesday.

Start your day with a 15-minute mass outdoor workout on its front lawn. Choose from three time slots, which start from 9.30am. Pre-event registration is encouraged at ndoh23gethealthy.peatix.com

Then learn to make paper sampan from Sengkang Green Primary School pupils and go on a scavenger hunt that takes you through the museum’s galleries and special exhibitions Semangat Yang Baru and Now Boarding.

Complete the hunt to redeem a National Day souvenir.