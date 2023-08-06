Fun With Kids: National Day fun at National Museum, Mint Museum of Toys

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Bond: National Day fun at National Museum
Catch the National Day Parade (NDP) in an outdoor live stream and join other free activities at the National Museum of Singapore on Wednesday.
Start your day with a 15-minute mass outdoor workout on its front lawn. Choose from three time slots, which start from 9.30am. Pre-event registration is encouraged at ndoh23gethealthy.peatix.com
Then learn to make paper sampan from Sengkang Green Primary School pupils and go on a scavenger hunt that takes you through the museum’s galleries and special exhibitions Semangat Yang Baru and Now Boarding.
Complete the hunt to redeem a National Day souvenir.
From 7.30pm, the building will be lit up in the colours and symbols of Singapore. Snippets from LKY100: The Life And Legacy Of Lee Kuan Yew (1923-2015), a short film on the founding prime minister by director Royston Tan, will be projected onto the facade too.
Info: Find out more at go.gov.sg/nms-nd23
Explore: Mint Museum of Toys promotion
Enjoy 58 per cent off admission tickets to the Mint Museum of Toys on Wednesday on Singapore’s 58th birthday.
Introduce your kids to toys of yesteryear, some of which are more than a century old.
Billed as Asia’s largest vintage toy museum, it houses more than 50,000 pieces categorised in themes such as outer space and characters. You can also play traditional games such as chapteh, congkak and five stones here.
Before visiting, download the museum’s app to maximise your experience. Its augmented-reality features bring the toys to life via animation and sound effects.
Admission prices are usually $30 an adult and $20 a child. The discount on Wednesday applies to locals and tourists.
For the rest of August, Singaporean citizens and permanent residents who buy a regular-priced ticket can enjoy a three-month unlimited pass from the date of ticket purchase.
Info: Find out more at www.emint.com
Experience: NDP Digital Play Pack app
Your kids will get a kick out of seeing themselves in various uniforms from the Singapore Armed Forces.
They can also take pictures at local landmarks such as the Singapore Flyer and Supertree Grove – without being at the attractions.
These are possible with the interactive camera and sticker features from the new NDP Digital Play Pack app.
Developed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority, it includes an animated music video of the NDP 2023 theme song Shine Your Light.
You can also learn more about the iconic locales where previous parades were held from the app.
Be sure to revisit the app on Wednesday when more content will be added.