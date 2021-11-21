Fun With Kids: Mega Space Molly, world's tallest Be@rbrick, workshops by Playeum

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Explore: Fun installations by the National Library Board

Penguins, a crab, a dinosaur and more - spot these fun installations by the National Library Board (NLB) on your next trip to the malls.

The installations are part of a roving "experience lab" that will go to various shopping centres, including VivoCity, 313 @ Somerset and Westgate, to spread the joy of learning till Dec 19. NLB is going to everyday locations to engage people who may not frequent public libraries.

Get recommended reading materials based on the installations you interact with and borrow them on the NLB Mobile App.

Selected malls will also have immersive wallpapers and lift decals with QR codes to specially curated e-books. Find out more here.

Join: Free creative workshops by Playeum



Playeum's inaugural Everyday Creativity virtual festival runs till Dec 11. PHOTO: PLAYEUM



What can you do with rubber bands you have been collecting from your takeaways? How do you create miniature animals from everyday food scraps?

Get fun ideas from charity organisation Playeum's inaugural Everyday Creativity virtual festival, which runs till Dec 11.

It offers interactive workshops that aim to help kids stretch their imagination. There are talks for parents on how to become creative facilitators for their children.

"Many people think creativity is only innate in artists or designers, but it is in all of us," says Playeum executive director Charlotte Goh. "These last two years have shown us how important creativity is in problem-solving, pivoting and doing things differently."

All activities are free, but you are welcome to make a donation to Playeum. Check out the line-up and register at this website.

Visit: Collectible toys on display



Be @ rbrick displays at Raffles City (left) and Molly 15: Into the Future Exhibition at Funan Mall. PHOTOS: CAPITALAND,ACTIONCITY/RAFFLES CITY



Feast your eyes on Mega Space Molly figurines that are highly coveted among pop-art toy collectors. The full collection is on display at Molly 15: Into The Future, a free exhibition making its world premiere at Funan Mall. It runs till Jan 2.

A big hit in China, the cherubic doll with a signature pout was created by a Hong Kong artist 15 years ago. It is mostly sold in blind boxes that do not reveal the exact toy design inside.

The doll's popularity has been growing and figurines from the luxury Mega Space Molly series commands hundreds of dollars each. These are at 1,000 per cent of their original size or 70cm tall; and at 400 per cent or 29.5cm.

This festive season, you will find Molly exhibits at 15 other CapitaLand malls as well.

Also, check out the world's tallest Be @ rbrick, which is 8,000 per cent of its original size or 5.6m tall, outside Raffles City mall.

In the mall, there are more displays of this iconic bear-shaped toy collectible from Japan, decked in Christmas colours and post-modern designs. The display ends on Dec 26.