Fun With Kids: March school holiday camp with SuperPark, drone and 3D-printing workshops

Explore: SuperXventure day camp
You know the March school holidays are nearing – yes, they are three weeks away – when day camps and workshops are calling for registration.
One to consider is the SuperXventure camp from March 14 to 16. The activities are organised by indoor activity venue SuperPark Singapore at Suntec City and suitable for those aged eight to 12.
Besides enjoying free play at its facilities and learning how to skateboard, participants will venture out to experience nature cooking with local company Longkang Adventures.
They can also look forward to a treetop obstacle course guided by trainers from Forest Adventure.
Lunch is provided over the three days, with each day’s programme lasting eight hours. The fees are $650 a person or $590 each when two or more sign up together. Members enjoy further discounts up to 15 per cent.
Find out more at www.superpark.com.sg/superxventure
Learn: Science behind drones, 3D printing
Kids who are fascinated by drones can learn about basic aerodynamics and the scientific principles behind them on March 15.
The World of Science Drone Workshop (droneworkshop.peatix.com) is co-organised by publisher World Scientific Education and Just Fly It, which provides aerospace-related programmes.
Participants will take home a drone worth $30 and a copy of World Of Science: Adventures With Man-Made Marvels comic book worth $14.90.
The publisher, together with trainers from education provider TJM Asia, also has a 3D Printing Workshop on March 18 (3dprintingworkshop.peatix.com) for those interested in creating three-dimensional designs.
Participants will learn to use a 3D-printing pen and can keep their creations as well as a copy of World Of Science: Adventures With Technology And Gadgets worth $14.90.
Both workshops run for three hours at World Scientific Publishing’s building in 5 Toh Tuck Link in Jurong East. They are recommended for kids from seven years old. Each session costs $180 a child.
Watch: Pinecone & Pony 2
DreamWorks Animation’s Pinecone & Pony (2022 to present) returns with eight episodes on Apple TV+.
Follow Princess Pinecone on new adventures as she continues to learn how to be a “true warrior” in Season 2.
Often, things do not turn out the way she expects them to. But with help from her animal best friend Pony, she picks up valuable lessons such as how to be brave in the face of adversity.
The series is based on author and illustrator Kate Beaton’s award-winning picture book, The Princess And The Pony (2015).
Beyond the positive storylines, the show has won praise for celebrating diversity.
The characters, for example, have various body types, sizes and skin colours.
Each 23-minute episode features two short tales. Non-subscribers can enjoy the first season’s debut episode for free. Go to str.sg/wvm9