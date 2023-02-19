Fun With Kids: March school holiday camp with SuperPark, drone and 3D-printing workshops

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Explore: SuperXventure day camp

You know the March school holidays are nearing – yes, they are three weeks away – when day camps and workshops are calling for registration.

One to consider is the SuperXventure camp from March 14 to 16. The activities are organised by indoor activity venue SuperPark Singapore at Suntec City and suitable for those aged eight to 12.

Besides enjoying free play at its facilities and learning how to skateboard, participants will venture out to experience nature cooking with local company Longkang Adventures.