Fun With Kids: Make Mother's Day card, animated series for pre-schoolers, The Invisible People picture book series

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Sign up: Free online children's workshops

Learn to make a pop-up flower card for Mother's Day, join a storytelling session and find out more about the biodiversity of Jurong Lake Gardens.

These activities are part of the Bazaar In the Garden @ Jurong Lake Gardens line-up on April 23. Register for these free online classes for kids by the National Parks Board.

There are sessions for adults as well. Horticulturist Wilson Wong will share how you can grow edible plants and answer gardening questions.

If your family has a fish tank, check out five colourful plant species that you can add to it.

Get details about the free workshops here the NParks website.

Watch: New animated series for pre-schoolers