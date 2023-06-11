Fun With Kids: Make edible slime, art jamming for charity, Lego Ninjago’s new ninjas

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Make: Ice cream and edible slime

The Sundae School programme, by the Museum of Ice Cream in Loewen Road, is back for the June school holidays.

Recommended for kids below 13 years old, participants will make ice cream without a machine and learn the science behind it during an hour-long class.

Priced at $68 a child, the sessions are held at 9.30am on Tuesdays and Thursdays until June 22.