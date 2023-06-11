Fun With Kids: Make edible slime, art jamming for charity, Lego Ninjago’s new ninjas

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Make: Ice cream and edible slime
The Sundae School programme, by the Museum of Ice Cream in Loewen Road, is back for the June school holidays.
Recommended for kids below 13 years old, participants will make ice cream without a machine and learn the science behind it during an hour-long class.
Priced at $68 a child, the sessions are held at 9.30am on Tuesdays and Thursdays until June 22.
If your kids like to play with slime, which are typically made with glue and contact lens solution, discover how to create an edible version instead.
This new activity, which welcomes adults, costs $64 a person. It takes place on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays until June 25, from 11am to 3.30pm in intervals of 30 minutes.
The fees to both hands-on experiences include admission to the museum’s exhibits where free-flow ice cream awaits. For details, go to tickets.museumoficecream.sg
Paint: Art jamming for charity
Join a community art-jamming session with your kids. You will be painting on canvas outlines inspired by the works of those with disabilities, who were behind the National Day Parade 2020 to 2022 collaterals.
They include 10-year-old twins Rizq Nawfal Hambril, who has cerebral palsy, and Qays Naushad Hambril.
Paint It Forward is an initiative by Frasers Property Singapore, which will contribute $10 to the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund for each participant. The fund provides financial assistance and supports the aspirations of persons with disabilities.
Ten malls managed by Frasers Property are taking turns to host the event until June 25.
The event pre-registration is full, but you can sign up on the spot. Participation is free and open to kids from as young as two years old. Those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
The artworks produced through Paint It Forward will be combined and displayed as a collage at Northpoint City mall from June 21 to 25.
For details, go to str.sg/i3mv
Play: Lego Ninjago’s new ninjas
It has been 12 years since Lego Ninjago launched its themed play sets and animated series. What is next for the popular line, which also has graphic novels, hotel rooms and an amusement park ride under its brand?
Well, expand its storyline with new characters: ninjas Sora and Arin, as well as a baby dragon, Riyu.
Get acquainted with them in a new series, Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising, on its YouTube channel (str.sg/i3sk). Ten episodes of 22 minutes each are now available, while another 10 parts will be released later in 2023.
Until June 18, your kids can spot figurines of the new characters and old-timer Master Lloyd at Compass One mall’s atrium.
When they complete all four free game stations, they can redeem a Lego Ninjago mini-figure, while stocks last.
And look out for photo opportunities with the Ninja Kai mascot on weekend afternoons.
Find out more about the event at str.sg/i3sZ