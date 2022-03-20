Fun With Kids: Magical Shores at Siloso beach, Roblox guide books, family fun at Jurong Point

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Visit: Sentosa's beaches whenever you want

You can now hit the Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso beaches on Sentosa whenever you want - booking is no longer required under the streamlined Covid-19 rules.

This applies to the free multi-sensory beach attraction, Magical Shores at Siloso, as well - just walk in and enjoy the immersive light and symphonic music show. Inspired by marine life and the movements of water, the light effects are projected across a 400m stretch of Siloso Beach. The show runs from 7.30 to 10.30pm from Fridays to Sundays as well as public holidays and their eves.

But you still have to keep to groups of up to five, so the elaborate beach party with your extended family and friends will have to wait.

Sentosa is also offering workshops for kids from five years old and their families at Palawan Kidz City. You can learn to create a terrarium on March 24 at $15 a person or decorate doughnuts on March 25 at $20 a person. Sign up here.

Read: Guide books to playing Roblox