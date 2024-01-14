Fun With Kids: Madagascar The Musical, Balabala kidswear’s first Singapore store

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Madagascar The Musical
Alex the lion and his friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have escaped from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and journeyed to Singapore.
Catch their madcap adventure in Madagascar The Musical at Esplanade Theatre from Jan 18 to 28.
The theatrical rendition of the 2005 DreamWorks animated film Madagascar will be brought to life by a cast and crew of 30 from Britain. It promises to be an elaborate display of dance, puppetry and stage design.
Besides original songs that have been added to this musical, you can look forward to the infectious movie anthem I Like To Move It when King Julien the ring-tailed lemur comes onstage.
The touring production recently concluded its run in Hong Kong and Singapore is its only stop in South-east Asia.
Tickets to the 80-minute show are priced from $48 to $138 and available at str.sg/sxpH
Balabala’s first Singapore store
Children’s fashion brand Balabala, which reportedly has more than 4,800 outlets in 13 countries such as China, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, is now available in Singapore.
The label, which was founded in China in 2002, carries clothing, accessories and shoes for babies and kids up to 14 years old.
At its first Singapore store, at 04-15/16 Plaza Singapura, you will find short-sleeve T-shirts with prices starting at $13.90, hoodies from $47.90 and pants from $23.90.
It currently has a Chinese New Year range, as well as collections featuring popular characters from animated franchises, such as Disney’s Frozen and Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol.
Amazing Ash & Superhero Ah Ma: End Of An Era
It is a wrap for Amazing Ash & Superhero Ah Ma, a three-part graphic novel series themed around superpowers and dementia care, by author Melanie Lee and illustrator Arif Rafhan.
Young protagonist Ash is now 12 years old and has to prepare for important national examinations, in addition to dealing with superhero missions.
Meanwhile, her 71-year-old grandmother and crime-busting partner Ah Ma’s dementia continues to worsen, affecting her memory and behaviour.
Thankfully, the dementia daycare centre in their neighbourhood offers seniors fun activities to keep them engaged.
But when a mysterious, rich couple want to turn the centre into a luxury spa retreat, Ash gathers her friends to thwart the plan.
Coming Of Age, the second instalment of the comic series, won the Best Young Person’s Title at the 2023 Singapore Book Awards.
Before embarking on the final book, author Lee interacted with persons with dementia at a daycare centre for an authentic portrayal.
Lee, a part-time lecturer at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, says: “It felt like I was saying goodbye to these book characters I’ve become very fond of these past five years.”
Get a copy of the final book at $17.90 from its publisher Difference Engine’s website at str.sg/7aPA