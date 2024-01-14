Fun With Kids: Madagascar The Musical, Balabala kidswear’s first Singapore store

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Madagascar The Musical

Alex the lion and his friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have escaped from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and journeyed to Singapore.

Catch their madcap adventure in Madagascar The Musical at Esplanade Theatre from Jan 18 to 28.

The theatrical rendition of the 2005 DreamWorks animated film Madagascar will be brought to life by a cast and crew of 30 from Britain. It promises to be an elaborate display of dance, puppetry and stage design.