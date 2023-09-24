Fun With Kids: Lanterns at Gardens by the Bay and Jurong Lake Gardens

SINGAPORE – Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival at these free events with your children.

Learn: Chinese mythology and culture

Chinese mythology, legends and culture are the main inspiration for the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at Gardens by the Bay.

Be dazzled by a dramatic 20m-long lantern set depicting the love story of the mortal Cowherd and the fairy Weaver Girl.

A separate Butterfly Lovers lantern set portrays the poignant tale of star-crossed lovers Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai.

There is also a boulevard lined with 12 “peach blossom trees” that symbolise springtime and romance.

In addition, meet Ellie the Elephant Gardener and his four fantastical creature friends. They make up the whimsical lantern set Our Secret Garden, which is designed by artists with autism.