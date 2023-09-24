Fun With Kids: Lanterns at Gardens by the Bay and Jurong Lake Gardens

SINGAPORE – Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival at these free events with your children.
Learn: Chinese mythology and culture
Chinese mythology, legends and culture are the main inspiration for the Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at Gardens by the Bay.
Be dazzled by a dramatic 20m-long lantern set depicting the love story of the mortal Cowherd and the fairy Weaver Girl.
A separate Butterfly Lovers lantern set portrays the poignant tale of star-crossed lovers Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai.
There is also a boulevard lined with 12 “peach blossom trees” that symbolise springtime and romance.
In addition, meet Ellie the Elephant Gardener and his four fantastical creature friends. They make up the whimsical lantern set Our Secret Garden, which is designed by artists with autism.
The light-up is from 6 to 10pm daily till next Sunday. Admission is free.
Find out more at gardensbythebay.com.sg/midautumn
Explore: Animal world and local landmarks
For another night out to admire lanterns, go to Jurong Lake Gardens.
Organised by the National Parks Board, Lights by the Lake features close to 240 colourful designs.
The themes include Wildlife Odyssey, which explores the animal world and has lanterns in the forms of a rhinoceros, a tiger, dolphins and flamingos, among others.
In Echoes of the Lion City, you will find Singapore landmarks such as the Merlion and the now-defunct National Theatre, which was demolished in 1986.
Admission to the event is free, and the lanterns are lit from 7 to 11pm daily till next Sunday.
They will go up for “adoption” after the light-up is over. E-mail JurongLakeGardens@nparks.gov.sg to register your interest by Wednesday.
Find out more at str.sg/iqhw
Bond: Festival traditions with a modern twist
When you look up at the moon, can you spot the Jade Rabbit? Try doing so with professional telescopes at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC)’s roof garden.
According to popular Chinese folklore, the bunny keeps goddess Chang’e company on the moon.
It is among the free Mid-Autumn Family Fun activities, which aim to introduce festival traditions with a modern twist to kids.
Organised by SCCC and the Singapore Chinese Orchestra, the inaugural event runs from Friday to next Sunday at the cultural centre’s premises in Shenton Way.
Other highlights include a children’s lantern-making workshop and a bazaar featuring more than 50 local and overseas vendors.
Some are ticketed programmes, such as a Chinese tea-brewing workshop for kids aged four to 12 and their parents ($19 each).
In Harmonies Across Generations, the Asian Cultural Symphony Orchestra will perform familiar children’s songs about the moon, pairing ethnic instruments with a Western orchestra. Tickets are at $19.
Find out more at str.sg/iqh5