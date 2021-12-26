Fun With Kids: Jumptopia: Wonder Garden, Encanto on Disney+, book to teach kids about diversity

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Play: New garden-themed inflatable playground for families

Check out this indoor air-conditioned garden.

Jumptopia: Wonder Garden features flora- and fauna-themed inflatable structures that your little ones can bounce on to their hearts' content. There are also slides with a ball pool, obstacle courses and mazes to keep them busy and happy. Parents are welcome to join them.

Located at Gardens by the Bay's Bayfront Pavilion, this is Jumptopia by Kiztopia's latest pop-up playground and runs till July 3. Spread over 8,600 sq ft, the inflatables are new and curated for the attraction.

Each play session lasts one hour 45 minutes. Admission for adults and kids from the age of 12 months costs $18 each, or $66 for four people. Find out more and get your tickets at Kiztopia's website.

If you have older children who prefer more room to run around, Kiztopia has another bouncy castle carnival that is five times bigger, spanning more than 44,000 sq ft. Jumptopia: Holiday Village is at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Hall B, till Jan 23.