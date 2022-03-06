Fun With Kids: Japanese animation movie Belle, workshops at Changi Airport, talks on teaching maths

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Watch: Japanese animation movie Belle

Suzu is a lonely 17-year-old student who feels alienated from most of her classmates. One day, she discovers a popular virtual world, known as U.

There, she is free to be Belle, a glamorous singer. She meets The Beast and they embark on adventures in their quest to become who they truly are.

Written and directed by Mamoru Hosoda, the Japanese science-fantasy animation reportedly received a 14-minute standing ovation when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in July 2021. It was Japan's third-highest-grossing movie of 2021.

Belle (PG, 121 minutes) is available on Netflix.

Join: I'm A Maths Star! free online talk