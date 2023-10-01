Fun With Kids: Indoor playground with Nickelodeon characters; puppetry workshop

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Play: The World of Nickelodeon
Paw Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back at Marina Square, following their last visit in 2022.
At the mall’s indoor playground Let’s Play, your kids will have lots to explore at the various stations themed after the popular Nickelodeon cartoon characters.
They can help the Paw Patrol pups spray water at a “fire site” or complete their construction project by operating an “excavator”.
Over at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ play zone, challenge your kids to an obstacle course.
Sports enthusiasts can join the Dora Sports Club and enjoy rounds of archery, mini golf and basketball.
There are also meet-and-greet sessions with the beloved characters.
The World of Nickelodeon opens daily from 10am to 8.30pm until Jan 14, 2024.
All kids and adults have to wear socks. Ticket prices are the same for all ages, and start at $31 for a two-hour session.
Buy your tickets at str.sg/icUF
Learn: Let’s Turn Paper Into Puppets workshop
Grab a piece of paper and turn it into a puppet. Now, give it a personality with voice, movements and emotions.
In this free one-hour workshop conducted in Mandarin, mums and dads will learn creative ways to engage their little ones from Project Five Fingers. The collective aims to foster an appreciation for Chinese language and culture through puppetry.
More than playthings, puppets can also be tools to teach kids about emotions and fostering empathy.
The Let’s Turn Paper Into Puppets workshop is organised by pre-schooler publication Thumbs Up Little Junior.
The fortnightly Chinese periodical, published by Lianhe Zaobao’s ZBSchools, is funded by the Lee Kuan Yew Fund for Bilingualism.
The workshop takes place on Saturday, 2pm, at SPH Media Auditorium (1000 Toa Payoh North). Do note that it is for parents only.
Sign up at str.sg/icUt
Join: Charity walk to support persons with autism
St Andrew’s Autism Centre is inviting you and your kids to its inaugural Walk Of A Lifetime event on Oct 14. The 5km charity walk starts from St Andrew’s Junior College near Toa Payoh.
All proceeds will go towards funding programmes and services at its special education school, day activity centres and residential home to support persons with autism and their families.
Fees, which include goodie bags and event medals, are at $35 an adult and $20 a child aged five to 12. It is free for those below five years old.
Besides raising funds, the event aims to help more people understand challenges faced by families living with autism and welcome them in community life.
Autism is a spectrum disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate and interact.
To register for the walk or make a donation, go to www.walkofalifetime.sg