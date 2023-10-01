Fun With Kids: Indoor playground with Nickelodeon characters; puppetry workshop

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Play: The World of Nickelodeon

Paw Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back at Marina Square, following their last visit in 2022.

At the mall’s indoor playground Let’s Play, your kids will have lots to explore at the various stations themed after the popular Nickelodeon cartoon characters.

They can help the Paw Patrol pups spray water at a “fire site” or complete their construction project by operating an “excavator”.

Over at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ play zone, challenge your kids to an obstacle course.

Sports enthusiasts can join the Dora Sports Club and enjoy rounds of archery, mini golf and basketball.

There are also meet-and-greet sessions with the beloved characters.

The World of Nickelodeon opens daily from 10am to 8.30pm until Jan 14, 2024.