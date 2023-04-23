Fun With Kids: Hari Raya-themed science challenges, Feelings Cards

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Create: Hari Raya-themed science activities
This Hari Raya, get your kids to build a telescope to catch a glimpse of the new crescent moon, which signifies the start of the Eid al-Fitr holiday period.
Also, show them how to perform traditional Malay music using handcrafted drums and create unique paper batik designs to decorate the home.
All you need are recycled materials, such as cardboard and containers of various materials, as well as items easily found at home, like dish soap, cotton swabs and chopsticks.
Then, follow the step-by-step instructions on the challenge cards developed by the James Dyson Foundation. It is appliance-maker Dyson’s charity arm, which offers free educational resources and workshops for children.
The cards also explain the science behind the activities. Download them at str.sg/i4ty
Bond: McDonald’s Feelings Cards
Ask your kids: How are you feeling today? Grateful, confused or nervous?
Help them build their emotional vocabulary and express themselves with McDonald’s Feelings Cards, which are released as part of the fast-food restaurant chain’s campaign on family mental wellness.
Talking about feelings is important as it helps children process and release pent-up emotions.
Each pack has 20 word cards with illustrated characters to help kids recognise their feelings. On each card’s flip side, there are suggested questions for parents to start a conversation and nurture open communication.
For instance, if their child is feeling “jealous”, mum and dad can ask: “What will help you feel less jealous? If I say you’re special in your own way, would that make you feel better?”
The Feelings Cards were launched over the weekend. You can still get a free pack when you buy a Happy Meal in-store or via delivery on April 29 and 30, while stocks last.
Watch: Here We Are: Notes For Living On Planet Earth
Here We Are: Notes For Living On Planet Earth follows Finn, a precocious seven-year-old boy, over the course of Earth Day.
From his parents and a mysterious museum exhibit, he discovers the wonders of the planet and the importance of protecting it.
As award-winning American actress Meryl Streep narrates in the film: “Make sure you look after it, as it’s all we’ve got.”
Based on the best-selling children’s book Here We Are by Irish author and illustrator Oliver Jeffers, this 30-minute animated film was created by streaming service Apple TV+ to commemorate Earth Day in 2020.