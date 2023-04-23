Fun With Kids: Hari Raya-themed science challenges, Feelings Cards

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Create: Hari Raya-themed science activities

This Hari Raya, get your kids to build a telescope to catch a glimpse of the new crescent moon, which signifies the start of the Eid al-Fitr holiday period.

Also, show them how to perform traditional Malay music using handcrafted drums and create unique paper batik designs to decorate the home.

All you need are recycled materials, such as cardboard and containers of various materials, as well as items easily found at home, like dish soap, cotton swabs and chopsticks.

Then, follow the step-by-step instructions on the challenge cards developed by the James Dyson Foundation. It is appliance-maker Dyson’s charity arm, which offers free educational resources and workshops for children.

The cards also explain the science behind the activities. Download them at str.sg/i4ty

Bond: McDonald’s Feelings Cards