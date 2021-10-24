Fun With Kids: Halloween doodle date, Brickfest, Minion-themed cafe at Clarke Quay

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Eat: New Minion Cafe at Clarke Quay



Minion Kelong Prawn and Scallop Pizza ($32, left) and Minion Pumpkin Mantou ($15 for four pieces) with Chilli Crab Meat Dip from the Minion Cafe. PHOTO: MINION CAFE



If the names Kevin, Bob and Stuart excite your children, treat them to a meal at the Minion Cafe at Clarke Quay from Oct 28 to Jan 2. A similar themed pop-up eatery first appeared at Orchard Central mall in 2017.

Step inside its new location by the river and you will find wall decorations of the stars from the Despicable Me (2010 to 2017) animation. They add a pop of cheer to the interior, which features dark wood furnishing and leather upholstery.

Feed your camera first as the culinary team from 1-Group - which is behind concepts such as The Summerhouse and The Alkaff Mansion - prepares your food.

The menu offers kid-friendly main courses such as the 12-inch Minion Kelong Prawn and Scallop Pizza ($32) and Minion Mac and Cheese ($18). Parents may like heartier options such as the Minion Wagyu Lunch Plate ($28), which comes with a black pepper glazed beef patty, a fried shrimp and two turmeric rice balls moulded to represent - you guessed it - the Minions.

This themed eatery is based on the Minion Summer Cafe operated by Parco Japan, but it also offers Singapore-inspired dishes. Take, for instance, the Minion Singapore Prawn Noodle with clams and scallops ($24) and Minion Pumpkin Mantou ($15 for four pieces) served with chilli crab meat dip.

Next to the cafe is a store where you can buy Minion-themed plush toys, Fitbit watches and other collectibles, which are said to be unavailable elsewhere in Singapore. Find out more at the Minion Cafe website.

Join: A bilingual Halloween doodle date



The bilingual Halloween doodle date is hosted by educator Woo Yen Yen and cartoonist Colin Goh. PHOTO: YUMCHA STUDIOS



Do you know what zombies, vampires and werewolves are called in Chinese?

Sign your kids up for this free live stream hosted by educator Woo Yen Yen and cartoonist Colin Goh on Oct 30 at 10.30am. They will learn how to draw these famous monsters too.

The married couple are the creators of the Dim Sum Warriors language learning app and graphic novel series. Register at the Dim Sum Warriors website.

Visit: Singapore Brickfest free exhibition at Ion Orchard



Mecha Build (left) designed and built by Kelvin Low, and 3 Generations of Happiness, designed and built by Evan Chang will be displayed. PHOTOS: KELVIN LOW, EVAN CHANG



From mythical creatures to traditional Chinese architecture, your kids will be in awe of the Lego builds at Singapore Brickfest 2021 exhibition.

These are assembled by adult fans of Lego using their creativity - no instruction manuals needed.

Check out the two themes: "Memories", which runs from tomorrow (Oct 25) to Nov 1 and showcases builds representing the past; and "Imagine", which is from Nov 4 to 14 and focuses on futuristic elements.

The Lego fan exhibition is held at Ion Art Gallery in Ion Orchard mall.

Entry is free, but you should register in advance at the Eventbrite website. Get details and sign up for online workshops by Singapore brick artist Jeffrey Kong at the Singapore Brickfest Facebook page.