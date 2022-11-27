Fun With Kids: Go-karting at Changi Airport, ChildAid charity concert, free e-book for World Vegan Month

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Race: Dino Kart at Terminal 3
Experience go-karting with your teenage children in air-conditioned comfort. Changi Airport’s popular Dino Kart race activity has returned, as part of its annual Changi Festive Village.
The circuit, previously at Terminal 4 (T4), is now at T3’s basement carpark.
Thrill-seekers, who are at least 13 years old and 1.1m tall, can speed in an electric Ninebot go-kart which goes up to 28kmh. Music beats and neon lights add to the electrifying ambience.
You will get a trial round before a six-minute race. Book your session using the iChangi app.
Rates begin at $28 a person. Enjoy discounts when you spend $50 in a single receipt at T1 to T4’s public areas. Find out more at str.sg/w9r5
Dino Kart 3.0 runs till April 2, as with T3 Underground Carnival’s rides and games which are located at basement 2 and 3.
Support: ChildAid charity concert
A cast of more than 100 young talent aged six to 18 will take the stage at this year’s ChildAid charity concert. It returns as a big bash after two editions of pandemic restrictions.
Expect to hear chart-topping hits of K-pop boy band BTS, popular anthems of the 2017 musical film The Greatest Showman, an Abba medley and more.
The songs form the backdrop to a story of a group of friends travelling through enchanted worlds with amazing characters.
The performers include 13-year-old Lim Jing Rui, who can whistle just about any tune, including the musically complex Queen Of The Night from Mozart’s The Magic Flute opera.
Organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, ChildAid has been running for 18 years and raises funds for two charities. The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund helps underprivileged children pay for lunch and transport to and from school. The Business Times Budding Artists Fund helps artistically talented kids from disadvantaged families pursue their passions.
Catch the 90-minute concert at National University of Singapore’s University Cultural Centre on Dec 13 at 7.30pm.
Tickets priced at $18, $28 and $38 are available via Ticketmaster (str.sg/ca22tickets), and at The Star Performing Arts Centre box office and SingPost outlets.
Find out more at www.facebook.com/ChildAid
Read: Picture book Penguins Eat Pancakes
Penguins eat fish. But what if they had pancakes instead? And how about tofu for the tigers? Avocado toast for the alligators?
Author Low Lai Chow takes pre-school readers on an imaginative animal parade with a meat-free twist in her new picture book Penguins Eat Pancakes.
A former vegan, the story came about from pretend play with her five-year-old daughter Lila. In the last decade, Low has become less strict about her food choices, but maintains a plant-based diet. “Munching on plants is great for the tummy. It makes our planet far less crummy,” she writes in the book.
Her previous picture book Catch Mee If You Can: Find The Noodles, Eat The Noodles! is also a food-themed read.
In support of World Vegan Month, Penguins Eat Pancakes is available for free as an e-book at penguins-eat-pancakes.carrd.co till Wednesday. You can also buy the physical book at $17.90 from drollbooks.com