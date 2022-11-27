Fun With Kids: Go-karting at Changi Airport, ChildAid charity concert, free e-book for World Vegan Month

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Race: Dino Kart at Terminal 3

Experience go-karting with your teenage children in air-conditioned comfort. Changi Airport’s popular Dino Kart race activity has returned, as part of its annual Changi Festive Village.

The circuit, previously at Terminal 4 (T4), is now at T3’s basement carpark.

Thrill-seekers, who are at least 13 years old and 1.1m tall, can speed in an electric Ninebot go-kart which goes up to 28kmh. Music beats and neon lights add to the electrifying ambience.

You will get a trial round before a six-minute race. Book your session using the iChangi app.

Rates begin at $28 a person. Enjoy discounts when you spend $50 in a single receipt at T1 to T4’s public areas. Find out more at str.sg/w9r5

Dino Kart 3.0 runs till April 2, as with T3 Underground Carnival’s rides and games which are located at basement 2 and 3.

Support: ChildAid charity concert