Fun With Kids: Glamping at the zoo, World Water Day at Children’s Museum Singapore

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Explore: Glamping at the Singapore Zoo, River Wonders

The popular glamping programmes at the Singapore Zoo and River Wonders are back in April. Book a one-night stay with your family on selected dates at either park.

It includes behind-the-scenes educational tours of how the wildlife is cared for, priority seating at animal shows, a breakfast session with the animals and a dinner.

The experience at Singapore Zoo costs from $1,699 for a tent, which sleeps up to four people. Kids have to be aged five and above, and accompanied by at least one adult.

Find out more at str.sg/iZot