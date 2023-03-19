Fun With Kids: Glamping at the zoo, World Water Day at Children’s Museum Singapore

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Explore: Glamping at the Singapore Zoo, River Wonders
The popular glamping programmes at the Singapore Zoo and River Wonders are back in April. Book a one-night stay with your family on selected dates at either park.
It includes behind-the-scenes educational tours of how the wildlife is cared for, priority seating at animal shows, a breakfast session with the animals and a dinner.
The experience at Singapore Zoo costs from $1,699 for a tent, which sleeps up to four people. Kids have to be aged five and above, and accompanied by at least one adult.
Find out more at str.sg/iZot
Over at River Wonders, the fees are from $1,299 a tent. For details, go to str.sg/iZov
Join: I Can Be A Water Hero
World Water Day falls on Wednesday and the Children’s Museum Singapore has planned free activities for kids aged four to eight.
Join the museum’s mascot WonderBot on a mission to discover different water sources and how every drop of water counts. Your children can also create paper wristbands to pledge their commitment to the environmental cause.
“Singapore is an island that lacks natural water resources, so it is important for kids to learn about saving water from an early age,” says a museum spokesman.
I Can Be A Water Hero takes place on Saturday and Sunday, from 2 to 3.45pm, at the Discovery Room on level 2.
Dedicated to families with children aged 12 and younger, the museum is located at the premises of the former Singapore Philatelic Museum. Admission is free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents.
Watch: Juara Mic Junior 2
Ten-year-old Sarah Alia has been crowned the winner of the second season of Mediacorp’s Juara Mic Junior.
Over three months, the Malay children’s reality singing contest followed the journey of 16 young contestants. The competition was open to those aged between seven and 13, and aimed to showcase their artistic talents, from singing and dancing to acting and playing musical instruments.
Sarah, a Primary 5 pupil from Greenwood Primary School, says she loves dancing to songs by Blackpink and other K-pop acts.
She took home a cash prize of $10,000 from the grand final, which aired on March 14. It also featured performances by popular singers, including the competition’s resident judge, singer Hady Mirza.
Catch the entire second season of Juara Mic Junior and digital-exclusive content on mewatch (str.sg/iZJZ), Mediacorp Untukmu’s Instagram and Facebook accounts as well as Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube (str.sg/iZJ4).