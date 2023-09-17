Fun With Kids: Fright-free Halloween, new Trolls musical at Universal Studios, book donation drive

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bond: Trick Or Thrills Halloween fun

Enjoy fright-free Halloween activities at Universal Studios Singapore. Beloved Sesame Street characters such as Oscar the Grouch, Count von Count and Cookie Monster will be decked out in their best party costumes and ready to take a wefie with your family.

Despicable Me’s Minion Monsters are also making a rare appearance. Be sure to quickly get in line to take photos with them after their performance.

Look out, too, for The Candy Conquest, a dance battle and percussion show featuring two groups of thieves fighting for a stockpile of sweet treats.

These are part of the theme park’s daytime Halloween programme Trick Or Thrills, which runs till Nov 5.

Admission is priced at $98 for an adult and $76 for a child aged four to 12. Each ticket includes a Halloween set meal and retail vouchers. Kids will also receive a pumpkin bucket, while stocks last, for trick-or-treating around the park.

Info: Go to rwsentosa.com/trickorthrills

