Fun With Kids: Fright-free Halloween, new Trolls musical at Universal Studios, book donation drive

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Bond: Trick Or Thrills Halloween fun
Enjoy fright-free Halloween activities at Universal Studios Singapore. Beloved Sesame Street characters such as Oscar the Grouch, Count von Count and Cookie Monster will be decked out in their best party costumes and ready to take a wefie with your family.
Despicable Me’s Minion Monsters are also making a rare appearance. Be sure to quickly get in line to take photos with them after their performance.
Look out, too, for The Candy Conquest, a dance battle and percussion show featuring two groups of thieves fighting for a stockpile of sweet treats.
These are part of the theme park’s daytime Halloween programme Trick Or Thrills, which runs till Nov 5.
Admission is priced at $98 for an adult and $76 for a child aged four to 12. Each ticket includes a Halloween set meal and retail vouchers. Kids will also receive a pumpkin bucket, while stocks last, for trick-or-treating around the park.
Info: Go to rwsentosa.com/trickorthrills
Watch: Trolls: Hug Time Jubilee
Also new at Universal Studios Singapore is a musical featuring star characters from DreamWorks’ Trolls animated movie franchise (2016 to present).
Happy-go-lucky Poppy and cynical music-hater Branch are in search of the perfect singing sensation to headline the Hug Time Jubilee celebration.
As the hopefuls in the audition belt out chart-topping hits and the competition heats up, so does the debate on who the most deserving winner is.
The musical also features Cloud Guy, a cloud-shaped character making his debut appearance in a Universal Studios theme park, and Guy Diamond, a glittery Troll with a highly auto-tuned voice.
Launched last Friday, the 25-minute show replaces the long-running Sesame Street-themed production Elmo’s TV Time at the Singapore park’s Hollywood Pantages Theatre.
It is included with regular admission and runs multiple times throughout the day. Check the showtime board and Universal Studios Singapore app for showtimes.
Fans can also count down to the opening of movie sequel Trolls Band Together in Singapore cinemas on Nov 2.
Donate: English children’s books
Your kids have books that they enjoyed reading, but their shelves are full. If these titles are in English and suitable for aged 15 and younger, share them with the children in South Africa.
This is the 14th year the Sony Group of Companies in Singapore is organising the book donation drive for the South Africa Mobile Library Project, which benefits about 850 local schools across nine provinces.
Take note that the project does not want encyclopaedias, reference books, assessment books, textbooks and magazines.
Books in good condition can be dropped off from Monday to Oct 1 at Sony Store at 313@Somerset between 11am and 9pm.
Over the last decade, Singapore has been the largest contributor among the participating countries – which include Australia and Canada – with more than 134,000 books donated.
Info: To find out more about the project, go to sony.net/library