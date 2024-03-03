Fun With Kids: Free workshops at Children’s Biodiversity Library, travel scrapbook

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Children’s Biodiversity Library

Interact with divers and aquarists, discover marine life and join upcycling sessions. These are some free programmes offered at the Children’s Biodiversity Library by S.E.A. Aquarium.

This revamped kids’ section of the Central Public Library is a partnership between the National Library Board and Resorts World Sentosa.

Besides an expansive range of children’s books, it also has aquatic-themed learning features.

At one corner, for instance, kids can view specimens including shark jaws and coral skeletons.

The educational workshops are conducted in a room designed to resemble a submarine.

Its next session, Intertidal Art-Venture on March 9, is recommended for children aged nine to 13, who will learn to sketch intertidal animals. Sign up at str.sg/esSe