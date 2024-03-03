Fun With Kids: Free workshops at Children’s Biodiversity Library, travel scrapbook

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Children’s Biodiversity Library
Interact with divers and aquarists, discover marine life and join upcycling sessions. These are some free programmes offered at the Children’s Biodiversity Library by S.E.A. Aquarium.
This revamped kids’ section of the Central Public Library is a partnership between the National Library Board and Resorts World Sentosa.
Besides an expansive range of children’s books, it also has aquatic-themed learning features.
At one corner, for instance, kids can view specimens including shark jaws and coral skeletons.
The educational workshops are conducted in a room designed to resemble a submarine.
Its next session, Intertidal Art-Venture on March 9, is recommended for children aged nine to 13, who will learn to sketch intertidal animals. Sign up at str.sg/esSe
If this class is full, fret not, as you can register your kids for other programmes. Slots open up a month in advance.
Check out the line-up and other features of the Children’s Biodiversity Library at str.sg/zBft
Disney On Ice presents 100 Years Of Wonder
Mickey Mouse and beloved Disney characters are skating into the Singapore Indoor Stadium again, from March 9 to 17.
At the new Disney On Ice show, themed 100 Years of Wonder, which celebrates The Walt Disney Company’s centenary, fans can relive highlights from classic shows.
Mary Poppins from the 1964 musical movie will take you down memory lane, while Aladdin from the 1992 animated film wants you to discover a whole new world with him.
Set off on a safari with Simba from The Lion King (1994), and cheer on the Toy Story (1995 to present) gang and their new friend Forky at a carnival.
Disney princesses – including Tiana from The Princess And The Frog (2009), Merida from Brave (2012) and Elsa from Frozen (2013 to present) – will also flaunt their skating moves.
Ticket prices range from $25 to $174, excluding booking fees. Admission is free for babies and toddlers under two years old, if they are seated on the lap of a parent or guardian.
Get your tickets at str.sg/zX6X
Free travel scrapbook Let’s Go To... Western Australia
Western Australia, about a 4½-hour flight away, is a popular holiday destination for Singaporeans.
Some 86,000 people have visited the state from January to September 2023, making Singapore the second-biggest tourism market behind travellers from Britain.
If your family is planning a trip there during the March school holidays, download a free travel scrapbook produced by ST Smart Parenting.
Recommended for primary school children, Let’s Go To... Western Australia has 13 pages of activities to help kids learn about the state’s iconic animals, food and cultures.
Your kids can complete the various activities during the trip.
One fun challenge is to decode Australian slang such as bikkie, crikey and maccas. Ask the friendly locals to explain their meaning.
The scrapbook is available at str.sg/iGeK. Ideally, print it in colour on A4-size paper.