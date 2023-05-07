Fun With Kids: Free workshops at Apple, Adventures With Andi stage play

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Learn: Creative workshops at Apple

Sign your kids up for free workshops at Apple Stores, led by six pairs of artists and children with different abilities.

The Today At Apple: Grow With Creativity series is back in May to mark Global Accessibility Awareness Day, a reminder to include and provide digital access to people with disabilities.

Apple is again partnering Superhero Me, an inclusive arts movement, for the programmes which debuted in 2022.

Kicking off on May 13 are illustrator Jeanette Yap, who goes by the pseudonym Jhawnette, and 11-year-old Arthur Kiu from St Andrew’s Autism School. They will guide participants on how to draw using the Procreate app.

On May 20, art director and illustrator Dianna Sa’ad will team up with Mr Muhammed Sayfullah, 20, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy. Learn from the duo how to come up with a fantastical bird and bring it to life with the AR Makr app.

The series, which runs every Saturday till June 17, is recommended for families with kids aged six to 15.