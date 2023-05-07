Fun With Kids: Free workshops at Apple, Adventures With Andi stage play

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Learn: Creative workshops at Apple
Sign your kids up for free workshops at Apple Stores, led by six pairs of artists and children with different abilities.
The Today At Apple: Grow With Creativity series is back in May to mark Global Accessibility Awareness Day, a reminder to include and provide digital access to people with disabilities.
Apple is again partnering Superhero Me, an inclusive arts movement, for the programmes which debuted in 2022.
Kicking off on May 13 are illustrator Jeanette Yap, who goes by the pseudonym Jhawnette, and 11-year-old Arthur Kiu from St Andrew’s Autism School. They will guide participants on how to draw using the Procreate app.
On May 20, art director and illustrator Dianna Sa’ad will team up with Mr Muhammed Sayfullah, 20, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy. Learn from the duo how to come up with a fantastical bird and bring it to life with the AR Makr app.
The series, which runs every Saturday till June 17, is recommended for families with kids aged six to 15.
Most of the artists are new to working with kids with special needs.
“It was heartening to see them experience inclusivity,” says Superhero Me director Marvin Tang. “We hope more families will join us at the Today At Apple sessions to meet our community and explore fun ways of communication and create together.”
Sign up at str.sg/io6C.
Watch: Adventures With Andi stage play
Local children’s book series What Ants Do is getting adapted for the stage. Adventures With Andi is a 75-minute production with songs that is based on the three picture books (2021 to present) written by Ms Sun Xueling and illustrated by Mr Josef Lee.
Recommended for families with children from three to 12 years old, it runs at School of the Arts Singapore’s Drama Theatre from June 9 to 11.
Cheer for Andi the Ant as he tackles challenges while searching for the true meaning of home and friendship.
Ms Sun, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development, first came up with the tales during bedtime storytelling sessions with her daughters.
“I am delighted to have the opportunity to share the important values of equality, respect, courage and love with more families,” she tells The Straits Times. “The books and the play go hand in hand to reinforce reading and learning for children.”
The production is presented by KidStart Singapore, a non-profit organisation supporting lower-income families in early childhood development.
Beneficiaries can register for free tickets at go.gov.sg/kslawaff by May 16 and also receive a set of three What Ants Do books.
You can also buy tickets, priced from $35 (excluding booking fees) at str.sg/io6y.