Fun With Kids: Free-to-play mega inflatables, marine animal sculptures, science video contest

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Play: Looney Tunes-themed inflatables

Iconic Looney Tunes characters have made their way to Suntec City, and so should your kids.

Bounce on free-to-play inflatables in the shape of Tweety Bird’s cage and a forest hillside where they can bump into Bugs Bunny and slide into a rabbit hole.

They can also jump into a pool filled with blue and white plastic balls, guarded by Daffy Duck.

The play zone is open daily from 11am to 9.30pm till June 25. It is part of the 100th-anniversary celebration of Warner Bros Studio, which produced the first Looney Tunes animated short film in 1930.

To have fun on the inflatables, which are located at the mall’s Tower 1 and 2 atrium, kids have to be at least four years old and 85cm tall. Be sure to wear grip socks.

Use the Suntec+ app to book up to four 20-minute slots on weekdays and two slots on weekends and public holidays.

Suntec+ members can buy merchandise featuring a mash-up of Looney Tunes and DC characters.

For details, go to www.sunteccity.com.sg

Learn: Help endangered marine animals