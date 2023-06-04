Fun With Kids: Free-to-play mega inflatables, marine animal sculptures, science video contest

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Play: Looney Tunes-themed inflatables
Iconic Looney Tunes characters have made their way to Suntec City, and so should your kids.
Bounce on free-to-play inflatables in the shape of Tweety Bird’s cage and a forest hillside where they can bump into Bugs Bunny and slide into a rabbit hole.
They can also jump into a pool filled with blue and white plastic balls, guarded by Daffy Duck.
The play zone is open daily from 11am to 9.30pm till June 25. It is part of the 100th-anniversary celebration of Warner Bros Studio, which produced the first Looney Tunes animated short film in 1930.
To have fun on the inflatables, which are located at the mall’s Tower 1 and 2 atrium, kids have to be at least four years old and 85cm tall. Be sure to wear grip socks.
Use the Suntec+ app to book up to four 20-minute slots on weekdays and two slots on weekends and public holidays.
Suntec+ members can buy merchandise featuring a mash-up of Looney Tunes and DC characters.
For details, go to www.sunteccity.com.sg
Learn: Help endangered marine animals
An 8m-long whale sculpture is holding court at Marina Square mall’s central atrium. There are also installations of penguins, a shark, dolphin, turtle and other marine animals.
Made with eco-friendly cardboards, these life-size creations by Singapore Polytechnic students will be on display till June 11.
They are part of the mall’s Wow Wild World event to mark World Environment Day, which falls on Monday, and World Ocean Day on Thursday.
Both annual events are reminders to take urgent action to conserve the environment and help marine animals endangered by climate change.
At the free event, your family can learn to beat plastic pollution – the theme of World Environment Day 2023 – and join three upcycling workshops too.
Find out more at www.marinasquare.com.sg
Join: Global science video competition
If your teenager has a knack for explaining complex scientific principles in an engaging way, encourage him or her to join the Breakthrough Junior Challenge video competition.
Not only will the winner score a US$250,000 (S$338,518) post-secondary scholarship, he or she can also look forward to meeting notable names in the science industry at a prize ceremony in the United States.
Create an original video up to two minutes long to explain a physics, life sciences or mathematics concept. It should not be one that most people would already know, or a simple fact that could be looked up and understood in a few seconds.
Submit your application and video by June 25, 11.59pm (Pacific Daylight Time).
Launched in 2015, the annual contest is open to students aged 13 to 18 from around the world.
And, yes, there had been a Singaporean winner. Deanna See, who was then 17, made a video on antibiotic resistance in 2016.
Find out more at www.breakthroughjuniorchallenge.org