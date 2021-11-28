Fun With Kids: Free online coding classes, food stories and recipes, festive fun at the malls

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Join: Free online coding classes by Apple

If you have an iPad or Mac, sign up for not one but three free virtual coding classes with your children.

Led by the Apple Creatives team, the classes will teach you how to code using the Swift Playgrounds app during the hour-long hands-on sessions. These are recommended for families with kids aged eight to 12.

Choose from multiple dates and times during the school holidays. There is no limit to the number of participants per session, so you will not have to worry about missing out.

Find out more and register at str.sg/3ND5

Read: Farm To Foodhall, The Magic Ingredients

Marks & Spencer stores' first kids' title offers so much to read, learn and do.

Co-created and published by HarperCollins Children's Books, Farm To Foodhall, The Magic Ingredient follows 12-year-old Amalia and her grandfather as they journey to gather the perfect ingredients for a feast.

As the duo visit a free-range poultry farm, vertical vegetable farm and salmon farm, among others, young readers will understand where their food comes from and how it can be produced responsibly.



Farm To Foodhall, The Magic Ingredient follows 12-year-old Amalia and her grandfather as they journey to gather the perfect ingredients for a feast. PHOTO: MARKS & SPENCER



Written by Linda Chapman and illustrated by Sarah Jennings, the 64-page book also features plenty of fun facts, jokes and activity ideas such as how to grow a herb garden.

Kids and parents who love to bake and cook will appreciate the easy-to-follow recipes. Contributed by the M&S Chef team, they include chicken korma, bread and butter pudding as well as berry and honey Victoria sandwich cake.

Get the hardcover book for $15.90 from Marks & Spencer stores at 01-01 Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road; 01-46 VivoCity, 1 Harbourfront Walk; and 02-28 Parkway Parade, 80 Marine Parade Road.

Explore: Festive family fun at M Malls



PHOTO: M MALLS



'Tis the season to help Mrs Claus prepare for Christmas at AMK Hub, Jurong Point and Swing By @ Thomson Plaza.

The three properties under M Malls have rolled out an augmented-reality game, Sugar Rush With Mrs Claus, in which you can play and win prizes till Dec 31. Look out for QR codes around these shopping centres and scan to take part.

You can step into candy houses at AMK Hub and Jurong Point for photo opportunities as well.

If you love sending stickers to your friends and family on WhatsApp and Telegram, sign up or log in to the M Malls app to download its cute festive pack.

Get the details at their website.