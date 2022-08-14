Fun With Kids: Free game book for pre-schoolers, Hello Kitty mooncakes, animated movie Luck

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bond: Play kampung games with a twist

Challenge your kids to games of Score For Singapore and Bola Counting. Or round up their friends at the playground for a match of Lion And Chicks, a local twist to the nostalgic game Eagles Catches Chicks.

These are among the creative ideas in 57 Kampung Games, a free activity guide for families with young children.

They are selected from 208 submissions from teachers and pre-schoolers, as well as individuals from the sporting fraternity - including Team Nila volunteers, SportCares youth and national athletes.

GetActive! Singapore Nurture Kids Festival had called for entries in June to give a new twist to traditional kampung games. The aim is to encourage more regular physical activity and social interaction through fun games among pre-school children.

The winning entries were chosen for their elements of creative game play, opportunities for teamwork and elements of Singapore's heritage.

View or download this free activity guide here. You can scan QR codes to watch videos of how to play each game or read the instructions.

Celebrate: Hello Kitty-themed mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival