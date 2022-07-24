Fun With Kids: Free National Day-themed doodling workshop, drama Best Foot Forward

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Create: Free National Day-themed doodling workshop

The Dim Sum Warriors language learning app is inviting kids to design new Singapore mascots at a free doodling online workshop.

"The Merlion itself is a very strange mash-up of a fish and a lion," says its chief executive Woo Yen Yen. "So we started thinking how fun it would be for kids to create their own mash-up mascots, ones which are truly meaningful and Singaporean to them."

Its chief of content and cartoonist Colin Goh came up with his versions, which include The Roti Protter and The Rice Chicken.

The two will lead the National Day-themed event on Aug 6 at 10am. They will be joined by Art-Zoo creator and designer Jackson Tan.

Goh tells The Straits Times that the collaboration with Tan came about when some kids asked him: "Do you think the Merlion's mother was the fish or the lion?"

He says: "We found this hilarious, but also an opportunity to stoke their creativity. And when it came to imagining unusual animals, we immediately thought of Art-Zoo and its inflatable animal playgrounds. So we asked Jackson to come in to judge."

Register for the live stream at this website. Till Aug 9, kids can also post their mascot creations on Instagram with the hashtag #newsgmascot and stand a chance to win sets of markers.

