Fun With Kids: Free coding session at Apple, Singapore book with fun food facts, healthy fruit pop treat

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Learn: Code and design an app
Apple has introduced another free coding session for children at its stores in Orchard Road, Marina Bay Sands and Jewel Changi Airport.
Coding Lab For Kids: Code Your First App is part of its Today at Apple programming, which offers complimentary daily sessions.
During the hour-long class, kids from 10 years old and their parents get to create as a family with the Swift Playgrounds app using an iPad.
They will learn to code and design an app, before customising it with fun fonts, background colours and more.
Devices will be provided. To see session timings and to register, go to www.apple.co/code-your-first-app-sg
Kids aged 12 and older can also sign up for Coding Skills: Getting Started With Swift Playgrounds, another Today at Apple session that introduces the Swift programming language and foundational concepts through an interactive game.
Find out more at str.sg/wyRx
Read: Secrets Of Singapore: Fabulous Food
This is not a guide to the best eating haunts in Singapore, as the title Secrets Of Singapore: Fabulous Food might suggest.
But foodies or not, your kids will devour the book which is chock-full of fun facts and history about all things food-related.
Before you know it, they will be quizzing you with their new-found knowledge about when McDonald’s opened its first burger joint in Singapore (1979), which street in Singapore is named after the durian (Lorong Lew Lian) and what a cloud kitchen is.
Author Angele Lee continues the breezy writing style of other titles in the Secrets Of Singapore series, making it easy for children to read. It is peppered with illustrations by Elvin Ching.
Get the book, priced at $14.90, from Epigram Books’ online store (epigrambookshop.sg), Epigram Coffee Bookshop at Singapore Art Museum @ Tanjong Pagar Distripark, and major bookstores.
Chill: Fruity juice treats for children
Looking for healthier juice and popsicle options for your kids? Dole Fruit Pops, which come from South Korea, are said to be made with 95 per cent juice and 5 per cent prebiotics. They do not contain processed sugar, preservatives and artificial colouring.
Your kids will be spoilt for choice as the flavours include muscat grape, peach, mango, apple and orange.
Enjoy them as chilled juice, blended with milk, or freeze them and eat as popsicles.
Each box, which comes with eight mini packs (62ml each), retails for $9.90 at selected FairPrice, Sheng Siong and Caltex outlets, as well as on the RedMart and Shopee platforms.