Fun With Kids: Free coding session at Apple, Singapore book with fun food facts, healthy fruit pop treat

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Learn: Code and design an app

Apple has introduced another free coding session for children at its stores in Orchard Road, Marina Bay Sands and Jewel Changi Airport.

Coding Lab For Kids: Code Your First App is part of its Today at Apple programming, which offers complimentary daily sessions.

During the hour-long class, kids from 10 years old and their parents get to create as a family with the Swift Playgrounds app using an iPad.

They will learn to code and design an app, before customising it with fun fonts, background colours and more.

Devices will be provided. To see session timings and to register, go to www.apple.co/code-your-first-app-sg

Kids aged 12 and older can also sign up for Coding Skills: Getting Started With Swift Playgrounds, another Today at Apple session that introduces the Swift programming language and foundational concepts through an interactive game.

Find out more at str.sg/wyRx

Read: Secrets Of Singapore: Fabulous Food