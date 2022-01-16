Fun With Kids: Free Chinese New Year-themed science activities, doodle date, We Baby Bears

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Download: Free Chinese New Year-themed science and engineering activities

Cooking oil, water and food colouring are not just for baking festive goodies. You can also use these to create "fireworks" in a glass with your kids.

How about upcycling plastic bottles, straws and rubber bands and turning them into a working water wheel? It makes an auspicious home decoration for Chinese New Year as water signifies wealth and good fortune.

You can also make paper flowers that "bloom", to represent growth and life.

These are three new fun activities with a festive twist that families can download here on the James Dyson Foundation website. It is appliance-maker Dyson's charity arm, which offers free educational resources and workshops for children.

There are, for instance, 40 other challenges designed to inspire inquisitiveness about science and engineering.

Dyson founder James Dyson says: "We want to inspire the next generation of engineers and scientists and we want to do this by hands-on learning and experimentation."

Sign up: Free English-Mandarin bilingual cartooning sessions