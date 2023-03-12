Fun With Kids: Free balloon art display, Rilakkuma-themed activities, It Starts With One book

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bond: Balloon art display

Marina Square’s popular balloon art display has returned after a three-year pandemic-induced absence.

Previously held annually during the March school holidays, the free event, now in its ninth edition, is on till Sunday.

Majestic balloon sculptures have transformed the mall’s atrium into a Hawaiian-themed beachscape. Step into a 13m-tall “pineapple house”, take wefies with the “tikis” and catch “waves” that go up to 3m.

These are the creative works of 46 artists from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, China and Spain. The balloons are made from 100 per cent natural latex, which is biodegradable.

Seize the chance to learn how to sculpt a balloon sea creature on Saturday and Sunday at 3pm. Each 1½-hour workshop costs $20 for a parent and a child. Sign up at the mall’s customer service counter.