Fun With Kids: Free Avatar-themed shows, Mega Carnival at Downtown East

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Watch: Avatar-themed free shows

Visit the home of the Na’vi from Avatar at Changi Airport’s Terminal 3 (T3) Departure Hall.

The 7m-tall life-size replica of the Marui Pod is a spectacular sight, even if your kids are not familiar with the epic science-fiction film directed by James Cameron.

The installation might just pique their interest to watch the 2009 blockbuster and its upcoming sequel film, Avatar: The Way Of Water, opening in cinemas on Dec 15.

Till Jan 1 at T3, there are light and sound shows that bring the Marui Pod to life every evening.

This is also where your family can catch complimentary performances by an 80-piece orchestra and choir on Nov 26 and Dec 10, 17 and 23. The shows are at 7.30 and 8.30pm.

Enjoy tunes from the blockbuster and a medley of Christmas songs, complete with “snowfall”.

Find out more at https://str.sg/w9mR

Play: Mega Carnival at Downtown East