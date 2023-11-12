Fun With Kids: Disney Princess concert, YouTuber Bri Reads

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Watch: Disney Princess – The Concert

If you and your kids love the soundtracks of Disney animated movies, particularly the ones featuring princesses, this show is for you.

Broadway performers such as Aisha Jackson and Steffanie Leigh will belt out popular songs such as Let It Go from Frozen (2013), A Whole New World from Aladdin (1992) and Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid (1989).

Disney Princess – The Concert has been staged in more than 100 cities and will make its way to the Esplanade Theatre on Nov 26 and 27.

Ticket prices range from $78 to $148, excluding booking fees.