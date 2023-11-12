Fun With Kids: Disney Princess concert, YouTuber Bri Reads

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Watch: Disney Princess – The Concert
If you and your kids love the soundtracks of Disney animated movies, particularly the ones featuring princesses, this show is for you.
Broadway performers such as Aisha Jackson and Steffanie Leigh will belt out popular songs such as Let It Go from Frozen (2013), A Whole New World from Aladdin (1992) and Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid (1989).
Disney Princess – The Concert has been staged in more than 100 cities and will make its way to the Esplanade Theatre on Nov 26 and 27.
Ticket prices range from $78 to $148, excluding booking fees.
Do note that the performers will not be dressed as Disney characters. But you are encouraged to deck out in a Disney-inspired outfit for the concert and join its best-dressed contest.
Find out more at www.sistic.com.sg/events/disney1123
Join: Singapore Writers Festival
The Singapore Writers Festival returns from Friday to Nov 26 and promises activities for everyone, even toddlers.
Look forward to free and ticketed programmes under children and youth-friendly series such as SWF Classroom, SWF Playground and Youth Fringe.
For instance, kids from two years old and their parents can join a complimentary storytelling session by author Norlin Samat, who will read her book Ally At The Zoo on Saturday at 11.30am.
Another free programme is A Boxful of Stories by the Zip Zap Zoom Collective on Nov 26 at 10.30am. Children aged five to 10 can stretch their imagination as they help the performers create a story using props in a box.
Find out more at www.singaporewritersfestival.com
Meet: Bri Reads in Singapore
Bri Reads, an American pre-school teacher turned content creator, will be performing in Singapore for the first time. Her YouTube channel (youtube.com/brireads) has more than 370,000 subscribers and 200 million channel views.
Recommended for families with kids aged one to seven years old, A Holiday Storytime Spectacular is a 45-minute show blending storytelling, songs, games and crafts.
Kids will receive a gift at the start of the show that will help tell stories such as The Gingerbread Man, The Night Before Christmas and The Nutcracker. They can also look forward to Santa’s appearance.
The show is in partnership with Singapore company Freddo Children’s Theatre. There are multiple sessions on Nov 25 and 26 at arts centre Gateway Theatre’s sky garden and seats are on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Tickets are priced at $31.50 and available on str.sg/iNuW