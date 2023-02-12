Fun With Kids: Disney On Ice, Beyond The Vines X Pokemon, volunteering as a family

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Watch: Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends
Disney On Ice is returning to Singapore during the March school holidays after three years. Previously staged annually here, the popular extravaganza was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19.
This time, kids can look forward to dazzling ice dancing by Mickey and friends, Disney Princesses and popular characters from animated movies such as Toy Story (1995 to 2019) and Inside Out (2015).
The show runs from March 11 to 19 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Ticket prices range from $25 to $165, excluding booking fees. Admission is free for babies and toddlers under two years old if they are seated on the lap of a parent or guardian. Get your tickets at str.sg/wvJP
Bond: Volunteering as a family
This Valentine’s Day and beyond, demonstrate to your children that love is about making an impact in the lives of others, especially the under-privileged and disadvantaged.
Volunteer with a cause that resonates with your family. There are more than 600 charities listed on National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC)’s platform Giving.sg.
For example, the SG Cares Volunteer Centre in Clementi (str.sg/wvJW) welcomes all to help distribute rations to low-income families living in the estate – no experience needed.
The NVPC and Singapore Kindness Movement have also come together to launch a limited-edition set of Singa The Kindness Lion plushies to further encourage more to spread the love.
Be among the first 100 to share your volunteering experience on Instagram or TikTok from Tuesday to March 14. Tag @CityofGoodSG and @KindnessSG and use the hashtag #begreaterinthecityofgood. Do ensure your account is public and your post can be shared.
Twin: Beyond The Vines X Pokemon
Are you and your kids big fans of Pikachu, Jigglypuff and Eevee? Look out for a special Pokemon collection by local design studio Beyond The Vines that is dropping on Friday.
It comprises unisex T-shirts and bags for adults and children. The designs are playful without being cutesy, and you can twin with your kids without looking like clones.
Its Pokemon-edition XS Dumpling Bags ($89 each), for example, use colourblock to pay homage to Pikachu (black and yellow), Eevee (brown and cream) and Jigglypuff (blush and teal). The bags are labelled with each Pokemon’s Pokedex number, height and weight.
A Pikachu silhouette also makes its way onto the Dumpling Backpack ($59) and Pocket Tee ($39) for kids.
The collection also features lifestyle items such as a camp chair ($79) and skate decks ($159 each).
Buy them at Beyond The Vines stores and online at beyondthevines.com