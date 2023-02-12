Fun With Kids: Disney On Ice, Beyond The Vines X Pokemon, volunteering as a family

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Watch: Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends

Disney On Ice is returning to Singapore during the March school holidays after three years. Previously staged annually here, the popular extravaganza was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19.

This time, kids can look forward to dazzling ice dancing by Mickey and friends, Disney Princesses and popular characters from animated movies such as Toy Story (1995 to 2019) and Inside Out (2015).

The show runs from March 11 to 19 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $165, excluding booking fees. Admission is free for babies and toddlers under two years old if they are seated on the lap of a parent or guardian. Get your tickets at str.sg/wvJP

Bond: Volunteering as a family