Fun With Kids: Discover Sentosa on Roblox, Pinkfong Wonderstar: Sing-Along Concert

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bond: Discover Sentosa on Roblox

Now, your kids can explore Sentosa virtually on the popular gaming platform Roblox. This is the island attraction’s first foray into the metaverse, via a virtual space known as SentosaLand.

Players can take part in online quests such as the Siloso Speedway luge race and Imbiah Magical Forest adventure course.

Collect the highest number of virtual coins on the leaderboard until Feb 28 for a chance to win a staycation at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa. Other rewards include tickets to Madame Tussauds Singapore and limited-edition Sentosa mini building block sets.

If your family is new to Roblox, download it on your mobile phone or desktop and register for an account for free. Then, search for SentosaLand, which comes with built-in safety features from Roblox, such as chat filters and parental controls. Find out more at bit.ly/FBSentosaLandChallenge