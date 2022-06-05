Fun With Kids: DinoQuest World Adventure, family deals and ideas, new picture book

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Visit: DinoQuest World Adventure

Take your kids on an educational journey at DinoQuest World Adventure at Suntec City. Your family will step back into the prehistoric era and discover the dinosaurs that once roamed the state of Victoria in Australia.

The exhibition opened on June 4 and will run till Aug 31. Explore five thematic zones, each brought to life through multimedia technology so you get to come "face to face" with the dinosaurs.

Among the highlights is an updated reconstruction of Timimus, a tyrannosauroid whose fossils were discovered at Dinosaur Cove in Victoria in 1994.

DinoQuest was previously held at the Science Centre Singapore in 2019.

Kids aged three and above need an admission ticket, while those below 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Get your tickets at $22 each from Sistic's website.

To find out more about the exhibition, go to DinoQuest's website.

