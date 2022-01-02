Fun With Kids: Diggersite, homage to amusement parks, animated series El Deafo

Play: Construction-themed activities at Diggersite

Put on a safety helmet and a vest, and hop onto an excavator. Your kids will be excited to get to work at Diggersite in Yishun.

At this construction-themed outdoor play site, children can operate the machinery independently or sit on their parents' laps as they try to pick up branches, dig up sand and knock over metal bottles.

The attraction has been drawing young families since it started in 2016 at East Coast Park. It is now at 91 Lorong Chencharu, beside the Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum, and is open on weekends only.

Entry is at $18 a child from age two and includes playtime at three stations, each lasting about five minutes. Kids can also spend time on the sandpit and obstacle course. Admission is free for accompanying adults.

The fees are different when there are special events. Find out more and book your time slots at this website.

