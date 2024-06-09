Fun With Kids: Despicable Me 4-themed play zones, fishing workshop

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Despicable Me 4 Mega Mission
Animated comedy sequel Despicable Me 4 returns to cinemas on July 4.
Ahead of that, your kids can try to become secret agents in a game area inspired by the movie’s Anti-Villain League Academy and fight baddies alongside the Minions. The free event runs at Suntec City mall until July 14.
In one of the challenges, aspiring agents have to identify unique smells emitted by the legendary Fart Blaster Guns.
Complete missions in three play zones to earn a special pin badge and sticker set.
To join in the fun, sign up for free as a Suntec+ App member. This parent-accompanied activity is for children at least 60cm tall, and participants have to wear socks.
Every weekend until June 23, your family can also take pictures with Minions Kevin and Stuart, who will be in their special suits. Go to str.sg/fSiF for details.
Fishing workshop in Pasir Ris
Enrol your kids in a fishing workshop by D’Best Recreation, which runs an “ocean kelong” in Pasir Ris Town Park.
The three-hour session usually takes place during school holidays. Its next intake is on June 22 at 4pm.
Head coach Carolyn Judith Koh and her team will teach participants fishing etiquette, techniques on casting the line and how to handle their catch, among other topics.
The drop-off programme is recommend for children aged five to 12. Those who are younger are welcome, but have to be accompanied by an adult.
Each participant is guaranteed to go home with three fish. The fee is $90 a child and includes rental of equipment.
D’Best Recreation also provides one-to-one workshops for those with special needs or conditions at $120 a student.
Call 6583-9030 to register and go to www.fb.com/dbestfishing to find out more about other fishing events.
RJ’s Summer Feast Adventure
K-pop boy band BTS’ Jin has been stirring excitement among fans for his upcoming event in Seoul, where the South Korean singer will hug 1,000 of them. It takes place on June 13, the day after his discharge from the military.
If your children are big fans, they may long to be there. But take comfort that his alter ego RJ from the BT21 character family is in Singapore now.
The fluffy alpaca is on an RJ The Foodie world tour, which milks his love for good food, and is also held in Hong Kong, Japan and the United States.
Until July 7, local fans can tuck into “RJ Recommended” dishes at UOL Malls’ United Square, Kinex and Velocity@Novena Square, and earn stamps to redeem porcelain RJ Foodie bowls.
In addition, they can receive BT21 premiums, such as insulated tumblers, with a minimum spending at the three malls.
There are workshops for fans to customise BT21-themed T-shirts or snap photos with a 4m-tall RJ inflatable. Go to the respective malls’ websites for details.