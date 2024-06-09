Fun With Kids: Despicable Me 4-themed play zones, fishing workshop

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Despicable Me 4 Mega Mission

Animated comedy sequel Despicable Me 4 returns to cinemas on July 4.

Ahead of that, your kids can try to become secret agents in a game area inspired by the movie’s Anti-Villain League Academy and fight baddies alongside the Minions. The free event runs at Suntec City mall until July 14.

In one of the challenges, aspiring agents have to identify unique smells emitted by the legendary Fart Blaster Guns.

Complete missions in three play zones to earn a special pin badge and sticker set.