Fun With Kids: Deepavali-themed science experiments, free festive fun at Sports Hub

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these activities that celebrate Deepavali, which falls on Nov 12 this year.

Discover: Deepavali-themed experiments

Murukku, a circular crunchy snack made of rice flour, is not just an addictive festive food, but also an inspiration for a fun activity that teaches kids about engineering and science concepts.

When kids cut out a paper spiral resembling the snack and lift it, they will be intrigued by how the helical shape rotates either clockwise or anti-clockwise depending on the motion.

Recommended for children from seven years old, this is one of three Deepavali-themed experiments developed by the James Dyson Foundation. It is appliance-maker Dyson’s charity arm, which offers free educational resources and workshops for children.

In another activity inspired by bright festive colours, kids can follow step-by-step instructions to learn how sugar affects water density.

Download the free ideas at str.sg/iNZa

Celebrate: Deepavali festivities at Singapore Sports Hub