Fun With Kids: Deepavali celebrations at Indian Heritage Centre, Halloween family fun

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Celebrate: Deepavali-themed programmes
The annual Deepavali open house at the Indian Heritage Centre has returned.
Every weekend until Nov 12, your children can take part in a variety of activities, watch performances and explore festive installations to better understand the traditions.
Admission to the centre in Little India and most of its programmes are free. You can also collect complimentary Deepavali money envelopes while stocks last.
Do support the paid workshops too.
Among the highlights is a henna artistry beginner class on Oct 22, recommended for teenagers from 14 years old. Fees are $20 a person.
Kids from five years old and their parents can go for a dramatised gallery tour that showcases a traditional Indian wedding. It runs on Nov 4 and 5, and costs $10 a person.
Find out more about the open house at str.sg/ipAz
Enjoy: Halloween family fun
Hosting a Halloween children’s party? Set the dessert table with Insta-worthy treats from Japanese confectionery chain Chateraise.
Its Cute Little Ghost Cake ($45 for 14cm) is layered with pumpkin cream and bits, and coated with almond crunch.
For individual servings, go for the mini cakes ($6.70 each). Black Cat has a tangy strawberry centre encased in chocolate mousse, while Pumpkin Ghost is layered with pumpkin cream and papaya custard cream.
For the full list of outlets or to order online, go to chateraisesg.getz.co
If your kids like to play dress-up, sign them up for Century Square mall’s Halloween best dressed competition by Friday and stand to win shopping gift cards worth up to $600. The finals are on Oct 28.
It is open to children from one to 12 years old.
Find out more at bit.ly/CS_HalloweenScaretacular
Read: Free picture book
Singapore author Emily Lim-Leh and illustrator Josef Lee have teamed up for their fourth picture book which you can download for free.
I Really, Really Don’t Feel Well is a fictional work inspired by a real case of a child who started to experience physical discomfort each time she heard her parents arguing.
It contains an explainer of how trauma affects a child’s development. Through early detection and timely intervention, one can help kids cope better with distressing events in their lives.
This is the book creators’ voluntary project to support non-profit organisation Epworth Community Services, which works with disadvantaged children.
Download the e-book from str.sg/ipAK.
You can also find the duo’s earlier works – including What Do I Do If I’m Covid Positive? (2022) – from Lim-Leh’s blog (mummumstheword.wordpress.com).