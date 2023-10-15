Fun With Kids: Deepavali celebrations at Indian Heritage Centre, Halloween family fun

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Celebrate: Deepavali-themed programmes

The annual Deepavali open house at the Indian Heritage Centre has returned.

Every weekend until Nov 12, your children can take part in a variety of activities, watch performances and explore festive installations to better understand the traditions.

Admission to the centre in Little India and most of its programmes are free. You can also collect complimentary Deepavali money envelopes while stocks last.

Do support the paid workshops too.