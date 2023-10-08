Fun With Kids: Create superhero avatars, pick up Mandarin at Haidilao

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Create: Dream up superhero avatars
If your children could be superheroes, what would they look like? And how would their superpowers make the world a better place?
They can now put their imagination to work and create superhero avatars using an artificial intelligence-powered tool. It is developed by NTUC First Campus for pre-schoolers.
Until Nov 12, it can be accessed at str.sg/icDM and str.sg/icDQ.
You can download and save your kids’ creations as phone wallpapers or print them on T-shirts.
From Saturday to Nov 12, be among the first 500 to print the superhero designs at Uniqlo’s Orchard Central and Bugis+ stores. You will enjoy 10 per cent off the usual price of $19.90 for a kid’s tee and $29.90 for an adult tee.
Donate: Help raise funds for a good cause
Donate your family’s new or gently used clothes, books, toys and designer goods to a good cause. They will be sold at non-profit organisation Peace of Art’s The Sustainable Christmas Market.
All proceeds will go towards the Singapore Red Cross’ Young Hearts programme, which provides academic support and mentorship for children living in public rental flats.
Drop off your donations at the Singapore Red Cross at 07-23, 51 Cuppage Road, by Oct 30 (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 10am to 4pm only).
Then mark your calendar to shop at the Christmas Market on Nov 11 and 12, 10am to 8pm, at South Beach, 30 Beach Road. This is the charity event’s second annual edition.
Unsold donated items will be sent to the Red Cross Shop, where sales proceeds will support humanitarian efforts.
Find out more at sustainablechristmas.sg
Learn: Pick up Mandarin at Haidilao
Drop your kids off for a free Chinese class while waiting to dine at Haidilao or after they have had their meal.
The popular hot-pot restaurant chain has teamed up with online learning platform LingoAce to encourage children to converse in Mandarin.
From Mondays to Thursdays until Oct 19, 3 to 9pm, native-speaking teachers will engage young diners with stories and quizzes about hot-pot culture.
This is available only at Haidilao outlets at 313@Somerset, City Square, Downtown East and Marina Square.
Kids of all ages are welcome to join in, as the teachers will customise the content. They will also receive goodie bags.
Find out more at str.sg/icDd