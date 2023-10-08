Fun With Kids: Create superhero avatars, pick up Mandarin at Haidilao

If your children could be superheroes, what would they look like? And how would their superpowers make the world a better place?

They can now put their imagination to work and create superhero avatars using an artificial intelligence-powered tool. It is developed by NTUC First Campus for pre-schoolers.

Until Nov 12, it can be accessed at str.sg/icDM and str.sg/icDQ.

You can download and save your kids’ creations as phone wallpapers or print them on T-shirts.

From Saturday to Nov 12, be among the first 500 to print the superhero designs at Uniqlo’s Orchard Central and Bugis+ stores. You will enjoy 10 per cent off the usual price of $19.90 for a kid’s tee and $29.90 for an adult tee.

