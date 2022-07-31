Fun With Kids: Celebrate panda Le Le's first birthday, Princess Peach joins Lego Super Mario, ice cream-making workshop

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Play: Princess Peach joins Lego Super Mario world

Pretty in pink, Princess Peach has added girl power to the popular Lego Super Mario line. Young fans of the character can now get their hands on new playsets featuring her, which will be launched on Aug 1.

Fans can build the Adventures With Peach Starter Course ($84.90) and help the princess complete challenges and defeat enemies like Lemmy. In the process, they can earn digital coins and hear her talk.

Like twin brothers Mario and Luigi whose Lego interactive figures were released earlier, Peach has a built-in speaker and motion sensor to make sound and visual effects.

After playing a course, connect her to a game app via Bluetooth to check how many coins she has collected. She can also be paired up with Mario or Luigi.

There are also various new expansion packs, including the Yoshi's Gift House ($49.90) and Peach's Castle ($219.90), to level up the role-playing experiences.

Blending digital and physical play, the Lego Super Mario line was launched in August 2020 and has since become one of the company's most successful themes.

Find the sets at Lego-certified stores, official stores on Lazada, Shopee and Amazon as well as major retailers and department stores.

Celebrate: Giant panda cub Le Le turns one