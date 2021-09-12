Fun with kids: Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival, buy Singapore children's books in mother tongue languages

Tickets are need to enter the Flower Dome where you can spot adorable rabbit lanterns.
Tickets are need to enter the Flower Dome where you can spot adorable rabbit lanterns.PHOTO: GARDENS BY THE BAY/FACEBOOK
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Gardens by the Bay's annual Mid-Autumn Festival event returns on Wednesday (Sept 15) and runs till Oct 3.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

Topics: 