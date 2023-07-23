Fun With Kids: Catch NDP fireworks at Pororo Park, free movies at ArtScience Cinema

If you did not secure National Day Parade (NDP) tickets on Aug 9, consider heading to the Pororo Park Singapore for its special line-up.

The theme park at Marina Square mall will open up its private viewing terrace for guests to catch the aerial displays and fireworks.

While waiting for their favourite segments from NDP which will be streamed live on a big screen, your kids can expend their energy at the play areas and hop on the Pororo Express train rides in the theme park.

Of course, Pororo the penguin and his friends will be there to take wefies with your family too.

Admission to this event from 6 to 9pm is limited to about 200 guests. Tickets are priced at $65 for an adult and a child aged one to 12, or $118 for two adults and two kids. An additional adult ticket costs $25.

Go to www.pororoparksg.com/ndp2023 for details.

Learn: How much gaming is too much