Fun With Kids: Catch NDP fireworks at Pororo Park, free movies at ArtScience Cinema

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Enjoy: National Day fun at Pororo Park
If you did not secure National Day Parade (NDP) tickets on Aug 9, consider heading to the Pororo Park Singapore for its special line-up.
The theme park at Marina Square mall will open up its private viewing terrace for guests to catch the aerial displays and fireworks.
While waiting for their favourite segments from NDP which will be streamed live on a big screen, your kids can expend their energy at the play areas and hop on the Pororo Express train rides in the theme park.
Of course, Pororo the penguin and his friends will be there to take wefies with your family too.
Admission to this event from 6 to 9pm is limited to about 200 guests. Tickets are priced at $65 for an adult and a child aged one to 12, or $118 for two adults and two kids. An additional adult ticket costs $25.
Go to www.pororoparksg.com/ndp2023 for details.
Learn: How much gaming is too much
Online gaming can become addictive for children and parents alike due to many reasons.
For one thing, it provides an escape from reality as the gamer temporarily disconnects from responsibilities such as homework and household chores.
But how much gaming is too much? Explore the topic with your kids, especially if they are aged seven to 10, in a free workshop at the Jurong Regional Library on Saturday from 3.30 to 5pm.
The session is part of a global initiative by software company Eset called Safer Kids Online. The Singapore workshop will be led by its president for the Asia-Pacific region and Japan, Mr Parvinder Walia, and is co-organised with the National Library Board.
Go to go.gov.sg/eset29july to reserve a spot.
Watch: Free movies at ArtScience Cinema
Catch a series of Disney movies for free at ArtScience Cinema at Marina Bay Sands.
From Tuesday to Sunday, there is the animated musical hit Moana (2016), which tells the story of a strong-willed teenage girl who sets sail on an epic journey to help save her tribe. Star Dwayne Johnson, who was the voice of demigod Maui in the film, said in April that Disney is developing a live-action version. This makes it a good time to rewatch the animation with your kids, especially if they were too young to appreciate the story when it was released.
There are also screenings of animated film Raya And The Last Dragon (2021) till Saturday, as well as live-action movie The Jungle Book (2016) till Aug 3.
The ArtScience Cinema is hosting the Singapore premiere of Penguin Highway (2018), an anime movie based on the book by best-selling author Tomihiko Morim. Join Aoyama and his friends as they solve the mystery of disappearing penguins.
Tickets to Penguin Highway screenings, which end on July 30, are priced at $12 a person. ArtScience Friends and Sands LifeStyle members enjoy special rates.
Seatings are on a first-come-first-served basis. Find out more about the film line-up at str.sg/iiiW