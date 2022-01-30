Fun With Kids: Book subscription service, V-Day cards to spread love, local animated series Lil Wild

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Watch: Local animated series Lil Wild

Usher in the Year of the Tiger by watching Lil Wild, a computer-animated series about a group of "tweenage" animal characters living in the zoo.

Its second season focuses on white tiger Meep, who is trying to find his missing dad. In order to do so, he will need to venture out of the zoo and into the city.

"The series discusses timely and important environmental issues, such as animal poaching, and real-world ideological tensions, such as the fraught relationship between technology and nature," its writer and commissioning editor Nicholas Oh tells The Straits Times. Kids will also pick up wildlife fun facts.

It is directed by Sergio Delfino, the animation lead behind hit movies The Lego Movie (2014) and Happy Feet 2 (2011).

Lil Wild is the first Mediacorp okto kids' programme to be acquired by Netflix, which is now streaming its debut season.

Catch the second season on meWatch and Mediacorp okto on YouTube. Till Feb 27, it is also airing every Sunday at 9am on okto on 5.

Make: Valentine's Day cards to spread love