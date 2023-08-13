Fun With Kids: Book Monsters storytelling podcast, Yong Siak Street Children’s Street Trail

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Listen: Book Monsters storytelling podcast

Make storytelling podcast Book Monsters a part of your little ones’ bedtime routine.

Listen to Goldilocks And The Three Bears as well as Jack And The Beanstalk, brought to life by Kiss92 FM seasoned radio presenters The Flying Dutchman and Glenn Ong.

Their co-host on The Big Show weekday morning belt, Angelique Teo, reads another classic tale, The Little Red Hen.

The podcast started in March and your kids can look forward to more stories with Season 2’s launch on Saturday.

Among the weekly line-up is My Daddy Is The Best, written and read by EtonHouse Pre-School principal Josephyne Ho.

There is also At The National Day Parade from local author Ruth Wan-Lau’s Timmy And Tammy series. It is read by early childhood educator Esther Yio.

Kiss92’s The Owls night show presenters – Daphne Khoo, Juliana Yeow, Nat Koh and Shawnrick Hu – will each host an episode this season.

The Book Monsters podcast is initiated by EtonHouse Community Fund’s Joyful Learning programme in collaboration with Kiss92.

It includes tutorials for parents to learn how they can tell stories in an engaging way too.

Listen to the podcast on Awedio (str.sg/i5gV) and Spotify (str.sg/i5gj).

Explore: Yong Siak Street Children’s Street Trail