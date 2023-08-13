Fun With Kids: Book Monsters storytelling podcast, Yong Siak Street Children’s Street Trail

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Listen: Book Monsters storytelling podcast
Make storytelling podcast Book Monsters a part of your little ones’ bedtime routine.
Listen to Goldilocks And The Three Bears as well as Jack And The Beanstalk, brought to life by Kiss92 FM seasoned radio presenters The Flying Dutchman and Glenn Ong.
Their co-host on The Big Show weekday morning belt, Angelique Teo, reads another classic tale, The Little Red Hen.
The podcast started in March and your kids can look forward to more stories with Season 2’s launch on Saturday.
Among the weekly line-up is My Daddy Is The Best, written and read by EtonHouse Pre-School principal Josephyne Ho.
There is also At The National Day Parade from local author Ruth Wan-Lau’s Timmy And Tammy series. It is read by early childhood educator Esther Yio.
Kiss92’s The Owls night show presenters – Daphne Khoo, Juliana Yeow, Nat Koh and Shawnrick Hu – will each host an episode this season.
The Book Monsters podcast is initiated by EtonHouse Community Fund’s Joyful Learning programme in collaboration with Kiss92.
It includes tutorials for parents to learn how they can tell stories in an engaging way too.
Listen to the podcast on Awedio (str.sg/i5gV) and Spotify (str.sg/i5gj).
Explore: Yong Siak Street Children’s Street Trail
Six family-friendly stores have come together to bring back the Yong Siak Street Children’s Street Trail, which was last held in 2019.
This fifth edition on Aug 20 in Tiong Bahru offers a line-up of free activities. For instance, kids can go on a scavenger hunt for magical creatures, shape bread dough at Micro Bakery Kitchen or make face portrait collages inspired by African prints at boutique Olive Ankara.
For a fee, they can also assemble a unicorn or narwhal parfait cup at bakery Plain Vanilla or buy balloon sculptures at boutique Nana & Bird.
Other participating outlets are ice-cream parlour Creamier and bookstore Woods in the Books.
A magician will be roaming the street to entertain children with tricks and treats as well.
Find out more at str.sg/i5gC
Shop: Superga X Slimy Oddity sneakers
Italian sneaker brand Superga’s Singapore outpost has collaborated with Singaporean artist-musicians Cherie Ko and Tim Kek for a capsule collection which offers twinning possibilities with your kids.
The husband and wife are behind the character universe of Slimy Oddity, known for its comics with uplifting messages and fronted by doe-eyed red blob Slimy and purple blob Oddity.
Their work on Instagram has drawn 363,000 followers and can also be read in their 2022 book, Today Will Be A Great Day: Slimy Oddity’s Guide To Happiness.
Under this limited-edition collaboration with Superga, fans will find the adorable Slimy and positive reminders such as “open your mind” in three adult lace-up designs (from $139.90) and two junior slip-on styles ($89.90).
Shop the collection at Superga stores and superga.com.sg