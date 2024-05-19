Fun With Kids: Bluey’s Big Play, free coding workshop, Sustainable Kids Market

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Bluey’s Big Play
If your kids are fans of animated TV series Bluey, they will be thrilled to catch the eponymous title character – a seven-year-old heeler – and her canine family in their debut theatre show.
Bluey’s Big Play will be staged at Sands Theatre from June 13 to 23, marking its first time in Asia since its Australia premiere in 2021.
The production by Melbourne-based Windmill Theatre Company has toured Britain, Ireland and the United States.
Featuring an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, the 50-minute show follows the antics of Bluey and her five-year-old sister Bingo. They hide their father Bandit’s phone when he will not put it down to play with them.
Tickets priced from $38 to $108 are available at str.sg/CWJT
Children from one year old must have a ticket to watch the show and those aged below 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Cyber Awareness Coding workshop
Identity theft, phishing attacks and malware – these are some cyber-security issues that your kids should know about so they can navigate the digital world safely.
Sign them up for a free online workshop that aims to equip them with the essential knowledge. They will also learn programming skills which can help them design tools such as a password strength checker.
Led by instructors from The Lab coding school, the Cyber Awareness Coding workshop runs from June 19 to 21, over 2½ hours each day. It is recommended for children aged seven to 14.
They will need a computer that can access Google Meet and programming platform Scratch.
At the end of the three-day session, participants will be encouraged to apply what they have learnt and submit their projects for a Cyber Awareness competition in August, organised by The Lab and supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority.
Go to str.sg/Dt6i for details.
Sustainable Kids Market
Shop for a good cause or join a craft workshop at Sustainable Kids Market on May 25 and 26 from 10am to 8pm.
Organised by non-profit Peace of Art, the charity event at Marina Square mall’s atrium will raise money for Singapore Red Cross’ Young Hearts programme. It provides academic support and mentorship for children living in public rental flats.
Students from various institutions, including Admiralty Primary School, EtonHouse Zhong Hua Pre-School and Methodist Girls’ School, will sell sustainable goods or facilitate workshops.
There are about 25 booths which will be managed by children, with the help of their parents.
Separately, teens from Broadrick Secondary School are among those who have put up their artworks for auction at the event.
Find out more at sustainablemarkets.sg