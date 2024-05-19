Fun With Kids: Bluey’s Big Play, free coding workshop, Sustainable Kids Market

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Bluey’s Big Play

If your kids are fans of animated TV series Bluey, they will be thrilled to catch the eponymous title character – a seven-year-old heeler – and her canine family in their debut theatre show.

Bluey’s Big Play will be staged at Sands Theatre from June 13 to 23, marking its first time in Asia since its Australia premiere in 2021.

The production by Melbourne-based Windmill Theatre Company has toured Britain, Ireland and the United States.

Featuring an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, the 50-minute show follows the antics of Bluey and her five-year-old sister Bingo. They hide their father Bandit’s phone when he will not put it down to play with them.

Tickets priced from $38 to $108 are available at str.sg/CWJT

Children from one year old must have a ticket to watch the show and those aged below 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Cyber Awareness Coding workshop