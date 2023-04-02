Fun With Kids: Bilingual carnival at One Punggol, Sherlock Sam: The Musical!

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Learn: Fun With Bilingualism carnival

Take part in hands-on activities, such as coding and crafts, conducted in Mandarin, Malay and Tamil.

Watch local animated shorts and snack on free popcorn and candy floss.

Your kids will be kept busy and happy at the Fun With Bilingualism carnival on Saturday, from 9.30am to 4pm, at community and lifestyle hub One Punggol.

Paper Monkey Theatre will be staging What’s Inside The Red Box?, a play adapted from the 2015 book of the same title, in Mandarin at 11am and English at 2pm.

Learn how you can encourage your kids to converse in their mother-tongue language through a panel discussion at 3pm.

Second Minister for Education Maliki Osman will share ideas together with three mothers – singer Tay Kewei and Chellamey Books founders Razmiah Banu and Usha Kumaran.

The carnival is organised by SPH Media and supported by the Lee Kuan Yew Fund for Bilingualism, in partnership with PCF Sparkletots and the National Library Board.

Watch: Sherlock Sam: The Musical!