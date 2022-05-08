Fun With Kids: Animation and book for Mother's Day, explaining stroke to kids

SINGAPORE - Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Watch: Peanuts Mother's Day special animation

Charlie Brown has got his mum an ice cream cake for Mother's Day. Linus van Pelt is writing a thank-you letter for his mum. Meanwhile, Snoopy is helping Woodstock find his long-lost mum.

Everyone in the Peanuts gang is excited for the occasion, except for Peppermint Patty, who is feeling left out as she grew up without a mum. But her good friend Marcie helps her realise that she is not missing out on love and Peppermint Patty resolves to celebrate her dad on Mother's Day.

To Mom (And Dad), With Love is an original animation based on the classic Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz. Stream it on Apple TV+.

Read: My Mummy Loves Me More! book