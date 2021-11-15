Fun With Kids

EAT: WORLD'S FIRST COCOMELON-THEMED CAFE IN SINGAPORE

Baby JJ is here. So are his siblings YoYo and TomTom, best friend Cody and even his pet dog Bingo.

Watch your young children's eyes widen with delight as they dine with their favourite CoComelon characters from the hit YouTube channel at Clove. The restaurant at Swissotel The Stamford is said to be the world's first to offer a CoComelon-themed cafe, complete with scrumptious food and drinks named after the stars.

Think Bingo Paw Bun ($18), a brioche with smoked pulled pork, served with french fries and salad. There is also the CoComelon Rubick Cube ($16), assembled with melons and tropical fruit.

The a la carte menu also offers hearty mains for parents and dishes for family sharing.

Popular with toddlers and pre-schoolers, CoComelon chalks up more than 3.5 billion monthly views on its YouTube channel. Its 3D animated nursery rhyme videos are also available on Netflix.

CoComelon at Clove opens today and will run till April 30 or later. Find out more at str.sg/3Gev and check out the CoComelon-themed staycation packages (str.sg/3Gnk) at Fairmont Singapore too.

SING: RHYMES FROM SING A SONG OF HAWKER FOOD

You know the tune of classic nursery rhyme Row, Row, Row Your Boat. Now try singing to this roti prata version: Roll, roll, roll the dough/Stretch it all around/Flip and swing it in the air/Then you slap it down. Supported by the National Heritage Board, Sing A Song Of Hawker Food is a book of rhymes given a yummy twist by Lianne Ong and Janice Khoo.

The funny illustrations of familiar hawker centre settings by Ong Chao Hong are sure to put a smile on your face too.

The book comes with bonus features too. For example, you can scan the Humpty Dumpty pictures with your smart devices to watch sing-along videos.

"We hope children will take an interest in hawker culture and explore different hawker fare with their parents. Maybe they will hunt down their favourite ice kacang?" Lianne Ong says of her 15th children's book. This is the first for her co-author and illustrator. They are all parents and their kids' ages range from three to 14.

The book might also stretch your kids' creativity, as it did for the team's children.

Ong Chao Hong says: "Both my daughter and son have been inspired by the book to make up their own lyrics to existing songs, often to hilarious effect."

The book retails at $12.90 (paperback), $19.90 (hardcover) and $10 (e-book) on publisher World Scientific Education's website (str.sg/3GnZ).

VISIT: BRICKOSAURS WORLD AT SINGAPORE ZOO AND RIVER WONDERS

Kids who eat, sleep and breathe dinosaurs would be thrilled to hunt down these prehistoric creatures at the Singapore Zoo and River Wonders.

The two parks located at Mandai Wildlife Reserve are hosting Brickosaurs World till May 3. It features more than 60 life-size dinosaurs made of Lego bricks, from the mighty plesiosaurs to the tiny raptors.

Tiffany the T-Rex is the largest Brickosaur on display, standing at almost 3.3m tall, 5.5m long and weighing 1,964kg. It is made of 243,337 bricks.

These awe-inspiring works have been given friendly names, such as Patrick the parasaurolophus and Valerie the velociraptor.

Through dinosaurs which became extinct 66 million years ago, the parks aim to inspire visitors to take action to conserve the wildlife and biodiversity that exist today.

With every child admission ticket to the parks, you will get one of six Lego Minifigures exclusively made for the Mandai Wildlife Group.

SingapoRediscovers Vouchers can be used here. Find out more at www.mandai.com/brickosaurs.