Fun With Kids

SHOP: TWINNING SWIMWEAR FOR MOTHER AND CHILD

Home-grown fashion label Love, Bonito is launching its first swimwear line for children - and yes, there will be matching pieces for mums who like to sport a twinning look with their little ones.

Its Summer Playthings collection features playful and abstract motifs, which range from underwater creatures to skateboards.

Besides swimwear, you and your children can look stylish and stay comfortable in a unisex button-down shirt, a flare dress and an A-line top in rayon.

Look out, too, for twinning rompers in a light denim fabric.

The kids' range comes in sizes for those aged 12 months to seven years, and is priced from $19.90 to $63.90.

Shop the collection from Wednesday at its outlets, except the one at Funan, and online at www.lovebonito.com/sg

EAT: TROLLS-THEMED TEA TREATS

If your kids are fans of DreamWorks animation movie Trolls (2016) or simply love sandwiches, scones and cakes, pamper them with tea at Anti:dote in Fairmont Singapore hotel.

Here, your family will enjoy sweet treats, each inspired by the Trolls characters and bearing names such as "Poppy" Speckled Rose Cupcake and "Branch" Blueberry Cupcake.

Presented in a classic chest of drawers, there are also savoury snacks, including sakura chicken beetroot brioche and poached lobster charcoal brioche.

The Trolls-themed tea experience will end on Sunday. It costs $72++ an adult and $36++ a child.

Choose from two seatings daily: noon or 3pm. To make a reservation, call 6431-6156 or e-mail dining.singapore@fair mont.com

BOND: FAMILY ACTIVITIES AT GOODMAN OPEN HOUSE

Arts enclave Goodman Arts Centre is hosting its annual festival for families in person after two years.

At the Goodman Open House on Saturday, there will be free workshops where kids can make puppets with Paper Monkey Theatre and try their hand at Shibori tie-dye with artist Sujak Rahman, among other activities.

Or you can book ticketed programmes to join family yoga with Mindful Space and learn the dos and don'ts of writing book reviews from The Straits Times' assistant Life editor Olivia Ho.

Organised by Arts House Limited, the activities run from 10am to 5pm. For details, go to goodmanartscentre.sg/open-house-2022